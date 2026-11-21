Students and parents can challenge disciplinary penalties within three working days
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education has outlined procedures allowing students and parents to challenge disciplinary penalties imposed for cheating or violating examination rules, including a three-working-day deadline for filing an initial objection.
Under the latest edition of the ministry's guide on combating cheating and examination misconduct, students or their parents may submit an appeal to their school's examination committee within three working days of being notified of a disciplinary decision.
The procedures establish a two-stage review process, allowing students and parents to contest penalties and seek a further examination of their cases if they disagree with the school's decision.
If the initial appeal is rejected or the school fails to respond within the prescribed period, students or their parents may submit a written appeal to the Central Examination Committee within the ministry's School Operations Sector.
According to Article 9 of the guide, the second appeal must be submitted within three working days of notification of the initial appeal decision.
The central committee is responsible for reviewing the case and determining whether the procedures followed in documenting the violation and imposing the disciplinary penalty complied with the relevant regulations.
The guide requires the Central Examination Committee to issue its decision within five working days of the completion of the appeal file.
The committee's ruling is considered final and binding on all parties under the procedures established by the ministry.
The regulations are intended to ensure fairness and transparency in handling examination violations while giving students and parents a formal opportunity to challenge disciplinary measures.
They also establish a review process through which the circumstances of each case and the procedures followed by the school can be examined before a final decision is issued.
The framework seeks to balance the enforcement of examination rules with the protection of students' rights, ensuring that disciplinary decisions are subject to scrutiny and that appeals are handled within clearly defined deadlines.