UAE schools begin year-end exams as ministry rolls out anti-cheating measures

5 reporting channels introduced as electronic tests for Grades 5-12 continue until July 3
Abu Dhabi: Following the approval of the Ministry of Education's schedule for the first-session year-end examinations for the 2025-2026 academic year for students in Grades 7-12 under the Integrated Continuous Education System, the Ministry has issued a guide on preventing cheating and examination violations. It also announced that examinations will be held from June 22 to July 3 through an in-school electronic testing system.
Year-end examinations for students from Grades 5 to 12 in public schools and private schools following the Ministry of Education curriculum will begin on Sunday and continue until July 3.
Through its guide on preventing cheating and examination violations, the Ministry has identified five channels for detecting and reporting misconduct. The procedures apply to students, educational staff, examination personnel, external individuals and employees of private schools.
In the guide circulated to school administrations, the Ministry outlined detailed procedures for reporting and handling cheating cases and examination-related violations. Five channels have been designated based on the category of the offender and the nature of the violation.
The first channel covers violations committed by staff involved in administering examinations. Such cases must be reported to the school administration or principal, who will prepare an official report and initiate an investigation.
After verification, the school branch refers the case to the Student Assessment and Performance Evaluation Department, which then forwards it to the Human Capital Department to impose the appropriate administrative sanctions.
If criminal conduct is suspected, the case is referred to the Legal Affairs Department for necessary legal action and notification of the relevant authorities.
The second channel provides a confidential mechanism for reporting cheating and examination violations.
The Ministry has provided several reporting options, including a dedicated online link, the email address of the Student Assessment and Performance Evaluation Department and the toll-free number 80037322.
Reports must include relevant information and supporting documents. A specialised committee reviews the submissions and verifies the allegations.
If the violation involves an employee, the case is referred to either the Human Capital Department or the Legal Affairs Department, depending on its nature. Cases involving students are referred to the school branch for action under the Student Behaviour Management Regulations.
The third channel deals with cheating or misconduct detected inside examination halls.
The chief invigilator must immediately inform the second invigilator, document the incident and collect evidence, including notes, photographs or other relevant material.
The student concerned is then moved to another examination room under supervision while the designated school authority investigates the matter.
The process includes preparing a "Cheating or Examination Violation Report", informing the parent or guardian and obtaining their signature, applying the Student Behaviour Regulations and referring the case to the Student Assessment and Performance Evaluation Department for final approval.
The fourth channel applies to individuals who are not part of the Ministry's workforce.
The school administration investigates the case and refers it to the Student Assessment and Performance Evaluation Department, which then forwards it to the Legal Affairs Department for further action.
If criminal wrongdoing is suspected, the matter is referred to the competent authorities.
The fifth channel covers examination personnel in private schools that follow the Ministry of Education curriculum.
Any violation or misconduct must be reported to the Ministry's concerned departments and the Student Assessment and Performance Evaluation Department to ensure unified oversight and consistent examination procedures across all schools implementing the national curriculum.
These measures reflect a strict oversight framework aimed at preventing malpractice, strengthening accountability and ensuring equal opportunities for students through clear reporting, investigation and disciplinary procedures.
Students in Grades 5-12 will sit examinations for Group A subjects, while final assignments and projects for Group B subjects were completed between June 15 and June 19.
For Grades 3 and 4, School-Based Summative Assessments (SSA) will replace centralised end-of-third-term examinations for the 2025-2026 academic year.
According to the general guidelines circulated by the Ministry to schools across the country, examinations for Grades 5-12 in all educational streams will be conducted electronically through physical attendance at schools.
Grade 12 students will sit an electronic written examination in English language.
All students are required to bring their personal computers to school during the examination period.
The guidelines also state that teachers are not allowed to read out centralised examination questions to students.
In addition, Grade 12 students enrolled in private schools implementing the Ministry's curriculum will take all examinations in government schools, based on geographical distribution arrangements and under joint supervision with School Operations Sector coordinators.
Each examination will last two hours for all subjects and educational streams, running from 12pm to 2pm, giving students enough time to complete and review their answers.
The English language examination will be conducted in two parts:
Writing section: 12pm to 1.30pm (90 minutes)
Reading section: 1.30pm to 2.30pm (60 minutes)