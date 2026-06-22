GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

UAE schools begin year-end exams as ministry rolls out anti-cheating measures

5 reporting channels introduced as electronic tests for Grades 5-12 continue until July 3

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ministry says new system aims to protect fairness and ensure equal opportunities for students.
Ministry says new system aims to protect fairness and ensure equal opportunities for students.

Abu Dhabi: Following the approval of the Ministry of Education's schedule for the first-session year-end examinations for the 2025-2026 academic year for students in Grades 7-12 under the Integrated Continuous Education System, the Ministry has issued a guide on preventing cheating and examination violations. It also announced that examinations will be held from June 22 to July 3 through an in-school electronic testing system.

Year-end examinations for students from Grades 5 to 12 in public schools and private schools following the Ministry of Education curriculum will begin on Sunday and continue until July 3.

Through its guide on preventing cheating and examination violations, the Ministry has identified five channels for detecting and reporting misconduct. The procedures apply to students, educational staff, examination personnel, external individuals and employees of private schools.

Detailed reporting mechanisms

In the guide circulated to school administrations, the Ministry outlined detailed procedures for reporting and handling cheating cases and examination-related violations. Five channels have been designated based on the category of the offender and the nature of the violation.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Channel one: Violations by examination personnel

The first channel covers violations committed by staff involved in administering examinations. Such cases must be reported to the school administration or principal, who will prepare an official report and initiate an investigation.

After verification, the school branch refers the case to the Student Assessment and Performance Evaluation Department, which then forwards it to the Human Capital Department to impose the appropriate administrative sanctions.

If criminal conduct is suspected, the case is referred to the Legal Affairs Department for necessary legal action and notification of the relevant authorities.

Confidential reporting of cheating

The second channel provides a confidential mechanism for reporting cheating and examination violations.

The Ministry has provided several reporting options, including a dedicated online link, the email address of the Student Assessment and Performance Evaluation Department and the toll-free number 80037322.

Reports must include relevant information and supporting documents. A specialised committee reviews the submissions and verifies the allegations.

If the violation involves an employee, the case is referred to either the Human Capital Department or the Legal Affairs Department, depending on its nature. Cases involving students are referred to the school branch for action under the Student Behaviour Management Regulations.

Inside the examination hall

The third channel deals with cheating or misconduct detected inside examination halls.

The chief invigilator must immediately inform the second invigilator, document the incident and collect evidence, including notes, photographs or other relevant material.

The student concerned is then moved to another examination room under supervision while the designated school authority investigates the matter.

The process includes preparing a "Cheating or Examination Violation Report", informing the parent or guardian and obtaining their signature, applying the Student Behaviour Regulations and referring the case to the Student Assessment and Performance Evaluation Department for final approval.

Individuals outside the official workforce

The fourth channel applies to individuals who are not part of the Ministry's workforce.

The school administration investigates the case and refers it to the Student Assessment and Performance Evaluation Department, which then forwards it to the Legal Affairs Department for further action.

If criminal wrongdoing is suspected, the matter is referred to the competent authorities.

Reporting violations in private schools

The fifth channel covers examination personnel in private schools that follow the Ministry of Education curriculum.

Any violation or misconduct must be reported to the Ministry's concerned departments and the Student Assessment and Performance Evaluation Department to ensure unified oversight and consistent examination procedures across all schools implementing the national curriculum.

These measures reflect a strict oversight framework aimed at preventing malpractice, strengthening accountability and ensuring equal opportunities for students through clear reporting, investigation and disciplinary procedures.

Final assignments and projects

Students in Grades 5-12 will sit examinations for Group A subjects, while final assignments and projects for Group B subjects were completed between June 15 and June 19.

For Grades 3 and 4, School-Based Summative Assessments (SSA) will replace centralised end-of-third-term examinations for the 2025-2026 academic year.

According to the general guidelines circulated by the Ministry to schools across the country, examinations for Grades 5-12 in all educational streams will be conducted electronically through physical attendance at schools.

Electronic written examination

Grade 12 students will sit an electronic written examination in English language.

All students are required to bring their personal computers to school during the examination period.

The guidelines also state that teachers are not allowed to read out centralised examination questions to students.

In addition, Grade 12 students enrolled in private schools implementing the Ministry's curriculum will take all examinations in government schools, based on geographical distribution arrangements and under joint supervision with School Operations Sector coordinators.

Examination schedule and duration

Each examination will last two hours for all subjects and educational streams, running from 12pm to 2pm, giving students enough time to complete and review their answers.

The English language examination will be conducted in two parts:

  • Writing section: 12pm to 1.30pm (90 minutes)

  • Reading section: 1.30pm to 2.30pm (60 minutes)

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE schools

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Nurturing learners to thrive in an ever-changing world

Nurturing learners to thrive in an ever-changing world

1h ago3m read
Paramjit Ahluwalia, Director-Principal, Dunes International School.

How Dunes International School reimagines learning

4m read
Shamaela Ahmad, Principal, Pakistan Education Academy (PEA), Dubai

Future-ready education at Pakistan Education Academy

3m read
Families across the UAE are finding ways to make the return to school a positive experience after the holidays

How UAE families transition back to school after Eid

6m read