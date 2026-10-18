Ask Gulf News: Can UAE employers set their own rules for penalties and rewards?

Understanding UAE employer rules on penalties and rewards under labor law
Question - A questioner asks: What are the terms and conditions for internal workplace rules and regulations established by an employer pursuant to the labor law? Please advise.
Answer - To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:
Subject to the provisions of Article (13) of the Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, the employer may set rules related to work instructions, penalties, promotions, rewards, regulations on guidance and awareness and procedures for terminating the employment relationship.
Such rules are mainly set in the establishment that employs 50 or more workers and shall subject to the following:
1. The rules shall be set in a manner that does not contradict the provisions and rules set out in the Decree-Law.
2. They shall include the regulation of penalties that may be imposed on violating workers and the terms and conditions for imposing these penalties.
3. The regulation of work instructions shall include the daily working hours, the weekly rest days, the official holidays and the necessary measures and precautions to be taken to avoid work injuries and fire hazards.
4. The regulation of promotions and rewards which shall include the criteria and rules related to them.
5. The employer shall inform the worker of the regulations stipulated by any available means, and shall make him aware thereof, in a language he understands.