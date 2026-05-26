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15,000 iftar meals distributed in Sharjah on Day of Arafah

Sharjah Charity supports workers and needy families across emirate

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, Executive Director of the association
Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, Executive Director of the association
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In a large-scale humanitarian initiative marking the day of Arafah, Sharjah Charity International distributed 15,000 Iftar meals to workers and underprivileged families across multiple locations in Sharjah at sunset on Tuesday.

The campaign, launched under the title “Day of Arafah Meals,” formed part of the association’s seasonal initiatives during the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, aimed at supporting vulnerable groups and spreading the spirit of solidarity during one of the holiest periods in the Islamic calendar.

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Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, Executive Director of the association, said the initiative reflects the organisation’s commitment to sharing the blessings and joy of the occasion with workers and families in need.

He said the meals were carefully prepared to provide balanced and complete nutrition suited to the needs of beneficiaries, adding that the initiative was designed around the values of dignity, respect and appreciation for every recipient.

Bin Khadim noted that extensive coordination efforts were carried out to ensure the meals reached beneficiaries on time and in an organised manner that respected privacy while also addressing crowd density in targeted locations.

The distribution process was overseen by volunteer teams and field staff working under the direct supervision of the association’s teams across its cities and branches.

He added that the “Day of Arafah Meals” initiative is part of a wider package of humanitarian and seasonal projects launched by the association during the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah.

The projects include facilitating Hajj trips for pilgrims, financial relief support, treatment for critical medical cases, distribution of sacrificial meat, Eid clothing initiatives, as well as construction, water and healthcare projects both within the UAE and abroad.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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