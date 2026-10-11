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Hussain Al Jassmi to make Petra debut with landmark November concert

Emirati star to perform at Nabataean Cultural Village in Jordan on November 21

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Hussain Al Jassmi to perform at Petra's Nabataean Cultural Village, offering a unique concert in Jordan's historic rose-red city this November.
Hussain Al Jassmi to perform at Petra's Nabataean Cultural Village, offering a unique concert in Jordan's historic rose-red city this November.
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Dubai: Emirati superstar Hussain Al Jassmi is set to perform in Jordan's ancient city of Petra for the first time on November 21, bringing his music to one of the world's most celebrated archaeological settings.

The concert will take place at the Nabataean Cultural Village in Petra and is being organised by the Friends of Jordan Festivals in cooperation with the Jordan Tourism Board.

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The performance will bring together one of the Arab world's leading singers and Petra's distinctive rose-red landscape, offering audiences a concert experience shaped by the historic surroundings of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Nabataean Cultural Village showcases aspects of Nabataean life and Jordanian heritage through traditional markets, handicrafts and interactive activities. It also includes cultural and event spaces, including Petra Arena, which hosts major performances.

Organisers see the concert as part of efforts to strengthen Jordan's position as a destination for cultural tourism and major entertainment events, while expanding the use of historic locations as settings for performances by prominent Arab artists.

The Petra appearance comes during a busy year for Al Jassmi, who has combined major live performances with a string of new releases.

His recent concert appearances included a performance at Kuwait Arena as part of the Laylat Omar 2026 festival.

Al Jassmi has also released several songs this year, including "Al Lazaza", a collaboration with lyricist Amir Teima and composer Hisham Gamal, followed by "Ikhtisaran" and "Ma Kafak", both in collaboration with composer Yasser Bou Ali.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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