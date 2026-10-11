Emirati star to perform at Nabataean Cultural Village in Jordan on November 21
Dubai: Emirati superstar Hussain Al Jassmi is set to perform in Jordan's ancient city of Petra for the first time on November 21, bringing his music to one of the world's most celebrated archaeological settings.
The concert will take place at the Nabataean Cultural Village in Petra and is being organised by the Friends of Jordan Festivals in cooperation with the Jordan Tourism Board.
The performance will bring together one of the Arab world's leading singers and Petra's distinctive rose-red landscape, offering audiences a concert experience shaped by the historic surroundings of the UNESCO World Heritage site.
The Nabataean Cultural Village showcases aspects of Nabataean life and Jordanian heritage through traditional markets, handicrafts and interactive activities. It also includes cultural and event spaces, including Petra Arena, which hosts major performances.
Organisers see the concert as part of efforts to strengthen Jordan's position as a destination for cultural tourism and major entertainment events, while expanding the use of historic locations as settings for performances by prominent Arab artists.
The Petra appearance comes during a busy year for Al Jassmi, who has combined major live performances with a string of new releases.
His recent concert appearances included a performance at Kuwait Arena as part of the Laylat Omar 2026 festival.
Al Jassmi has also released several songs this year, including "Al Lazaza", a collaboration with lyricist Amir Teima and composer Hisham Gamal, followed by "Ikhtisaran" and "Ma Kafak", both in collaboration with composer Yasser Bou Ali.