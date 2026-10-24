GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Delhi delivery worker dies after dispute over torn Rs10 note; two arrested

Police add an abetment of suicide charge against two men arrested over the alleged assault

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The dispute began when Hussain arrived at a customer's home to deliver an order and was handed cash that included a damaged Rs 10 note.
The dispute began when Hussain arrived at a customer's home to deliver an order and was handed cash that included a damaged Rs 10 note.
Supplied

Dubai: A young delivery worker in New Delhi has died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance following an assault sparked by his refusal to accept a torn Rs10 note from a customer, prompting police to add a charge of abetment of suicide against two arrested men.

Sameer Hussain, 24, was allegedly attacked in East Vinod Nagar on October 4 after an argument over payment for a coffee delivery. He died in hospital on October 20, more than two weeks after the confrontation, according to Delhi Police. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The dispute began when Hussain arrived at a customer's home to deliver an order and was handed cash that included a damaged Rs 10 note.

In a video he recorded after the incident, Hussain recounted how the customer had taken 10 to 15 minutes to arrange payment. When he asked for the torn note to be replaced, the customer allegedly refused.

Hussain offered to cancel the order, but the exchange escalated. He alleged that the customer verbally abused him before another man intervened and slapped him repeatedly.

He also accused one of the men of mocking his financial circumstances.

Video recorded after alleged assault

Police received a call from Hussain at about 11.03pm on October 4, reporting that he had been assaulted by two local residents.

A medical examination was arranged shortly after midnight, and a case was registered at Kalyanpuri police station on October 5.

Hussain subsequently recorded a video recounting the confrontation and his treatment by the two men. 

Police later received information that he had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. He was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on October 5, where he remained under treatment until his death on October 20.

Following Hussain's death, police added Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, India's criminal code, which deals with abetment of suicide, to the case.

The two arrested suspects were identified as Rakesh, also known as Bunty, 30, and Rampal Singh, 65. Both are residents of the same neighbourhood.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the alleged assault and the events preceding Hussain's death. 

Hussain's family has also questioned the police response, alleging that authorities failed to act quickly enough after the confrontation. Senior officers have indicated that the allegations are being examined.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
india

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Could AI change the way you handle meetings? Discover how the Plaud Note Pro helps capture key discussions and turn them into actionable insights.

Never miss meeting details with Plaud Note Pro

55m ago4m read
A group photo for Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group; Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP); and Eng. Nada Taryam, Board Member of Alef Group during the launch of Seef Residences.

Sharjah waterfront homes draw 150% interest in an hour

2m read
Hussain Al Jassmi to perform at Petra's Nabataean Cultural Village, offering a unique concert in Jordan's historic rose-red city this November.

Hussain Al Jassmi to perform in Petra on November 21

2m read
Turkish plane makes emergency landing after bomb threat note found onboard, prompting evacuation of 136 passengers and seven crew members after the aircraft landed at GAP Şanlıurfa Airport.

Bomb threat note forces emergency landing in Turkey

1m read