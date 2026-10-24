Police add an abetment of suicide charge against two men arrested over the alleged assault
Dubai: A young delivery worker in New Delhi has died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance following an assault sparked by his refusal to accept a torn Rs10 note from a customer, prompting police to add a charge of abetment of suicide against two arrested men.
Sameer Hussain, 24, was allegedly attacked in East Vinod Nagar on October 4 after an argument over payment for a coffee delivery. He died in hospital on October 20, more than two weeks after the confrontation, according to Delhi Police.
The dispute began when Hussain arrived at a customer's home to deliver an order and was handed cash that included a damaged Rs 10 note.
In a video he recorded after the incident, Hussain recounted how the customer had taken 10 to 15 minutes to arrange payment. When he asked for the torn note to be replaced, the customer allegedly refused.
Hussain offered to cancel the order, but the exchange escalated. He alleged that the customer verbally abused him before another man intervened and slapped him repeatedly.
He also accused one of the men of mocking his financial circumstances.
Police received a call from Hussain at about 11.03pm on October 4, reporting that he had been assaulted by two local residents.
A medical examination was arranged shortly after midnight, and a case was registered at Kalyanpuri police station on October 5.
Hussain subsequently recorded a video recounting the confrontation and his treatment by the two men.
Police later received information that he had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. He was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on October 5, where he remained under treatment until his death on October 20.
Following Hussain's death, police added Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, India's criminal code, which deals with abetment of suicide, to the case.
The two arrested suspects were identified as Rakesh, also known as Bunty, 30, and Rampal Singh, 65. Both are residents of the same neighbourhood.
Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the alleged assault and the events preceding Hussain's death.
Hussain's family has also questioned the police response, alleging that authorities failed to act quickly enough after the confrontation. Senior officers have indicated that the allegations are being examined.