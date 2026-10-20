Sharjah waterfront homes draw 150% interest in an hour

Strong buyer demand marks launch of 862 waterfront homes in Sharjah’s Al Khan district
Sharjah: A new Dh1.2 billion waterfront residential project in Sharjah attracted expressions of interest equivalent to 150 per cent of its 862 available homes within less than an hour of its launch on Tuesday, reflecting strong demand for properties in the emirate, said the developer.
The project, Seef Residences, was launched by Sharjah-based developer Alef Group at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre on October 20, with more than 2,000 people attending the event.
Expressions of interest indicate preliminary demand and do not necessarily translate into confirmed sales.
Located in Al Khan, the development will comprise five residential buildings offering one-, two, three and four-bedroom apartments, along with a limited number of penthouses. Completion is scheduled for September 30, 2030.
Spread across approximately 30,287 square metres, the project is situated on a peninsula overlooking Al Mamzar Lake, Al Khan Lagoon and the Arabian Gulf. One-bedroom apartments start at Dh895,000, while two-bedroom units are priced from Dh1.295 million and three-bedroom homes from Dh2.195 million.
It will include approximately 100 metres of beach frontage, 150 metres of canal waterfront and 125 metres along Al Khan Lagoon.
Three residential buildings will directly face the beach. The development will also include swimming pools, landscaped areas, children’s facilities, a gym and a waterfront promenade with retail and dining outlets.
The launch comes amid continued growth in Sharjah’s property market.
According to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, real estate transactions reached Dh46.8 billion during the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 5.6 per cent compared with the same period last year.
The emirate recorded 91,560 transactions, including 24,749 property sales.
Al Khan accounted for 1,581 sales transactions worth approximately Dh2 billion during the period.
Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said: “Sharjah continues to strengthen its position as a destination for living and investment, supported by confidence from local and international buyers. The emirate’s continued investment in infrastructure and urban development reflects a clear ambition for its future. At Alef, we see our role as contributing to that ambition through projects shaped around the needs of residents and the wider community.”
The project’s location in Al Khan provides access to major roads connecting Sharjah and Dubai.
According to the developer, the Dubai border is approximately 10 to 15 minutes away, while Sharjah International Airport is about 22 to 25 minutes away. Travel times will depend on traffic conditions.
The area is also expected to benefit from Dh750 million worth of road improvement projects announced by the Sharjah government to strengthen connections with Dubai.
The development is scheduled for completion in September 2030, adding 862 homes to Sharjah’s waterfront residential market.