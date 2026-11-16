American Hospital Dubai to open three new healthcare facilities at Dubai Science Park

American Hospital Dubai Group is set to expand its world-class healthcare footprint by establishing three new specialised healthcare centres comprising a Women & Children’s Hospital, an Outpatient & Day Case Centre, and an Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Hospital in Dubai Science Park, the region’s leading science-focused ecosystem and part of TECOM Group. The new facilities, part of American Hospital Dubai’s strategic expansion, will be built near the American Hospital at Dubai Science Park, a state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital that opened earlier this year.

American Hospital Dubai’s expansion is part of its strategic vision to establish six full-fledged hospitals, 20 satellite clinics, and four day-case surgery centres by 2035, thereby advancing its leadership in healthcare and delivering transformative care across the region.

The breaking ground ceremony for the new medical facilities was attended by Buti Obaid AlMulla, Chairman of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group; Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group; Sherif Beshara, Group Chief Executive Officer of American Hospital Dubai; Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group, and Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park; alongside senior officials from American Hospital Dubai and Dubai Science Park.

“Continued investment in specialised healthcare infrastructure is strengthening Dubai's position as a global destination for medical innovation and life sciences,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group. “By expanding access to specialised healthcare services and strengthening collaboration across healthcare, research, and innovation, this expansion supports the continued development of the UAE’s and Dubai's healthcare sector.

“We are pleased to provide the ecosystem that enables American Hospital Dubai's next phase of growth and look forward to its continued contribution to advancing healthcare in line with the We the UAE 2031 vision and the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, said: “We are proud to announce the expansion of our healthcare footprint through these dedicated, state-of-the-art facilities, which will offer the best in medical expertise and advanced technologies.

“A core aspect of American Hospital Dubai’s mission and vision is to enable more people to access its renowned medical expertise and excellence, thereby contributing to improved community health and happiness. This expansion is a strategic part of that ongoing commitment.”

The healthcare centres will introduce the most advanced AI-led processes, including diagnostics, operational efficiency, and predictive healthcare, alongside research-driven, tailored treatment programmes, bringing specialised medical solutions to the critical areas of women’s and children’s health, orthopaedics, and sports medicine, along with a state-of-the-art day-case centre that enables patients to receive world-class treatments with same-day discharge.

These next-generation healthcare facilities further demonstrate American Hospital Dubai’s mission and vision to deliver the best possible patient experience through the seamless integration of AI and world-renowned clinical expertise and excellence.

The first phase of the American Hospital at Dubai Science Park expansion will establish a Women and Children Project Team to lead planning, design, operational vision, and development of the Women & Children’s Hospital, followed by the establishment of the Outpatient & Day Case Centre and an Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Hospital.