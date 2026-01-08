GOLD/FOREX
Kerala beggar’s death reveals ₹4.5 lakh in banned notes, Saudi riyals

Known locally for seeking food money, he left behind a mystery

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
For people who had seen Kishore daily, the discovery was hard to process.

Dubai: In life, he was known simply as a quiet beggar asking for food money on the streets of Alappuzha.

In death, he has left behind a mystery that has stunned an entire community.

A man believed to be in his 50s died earlier this week after a road accident in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. What police discovered after his death — more than Rs450,000 in cash, including banned Rs2,000 notes and foreign currency — has raised troubling questions about who he really was and how he lived.

The man, a familiar figure in the Charummoot and nearby areas, was injured on Monday evening when he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter.

Local residents rushed him to a hospital, where records show he identified himself as Anil Kishore and gave a local address. Doctors said he had sustained serious head injuries and advised specialised treatment.

But Kishore left the hospital on his own later that night, without informing anyone.

By Tuesday morning, his body was found outside a shop in the Kadathinnal area. Police sent the body for a post-mortem and began examining belongings found near him — including a container that would soon change the narrative entirely.

When the container was opened at the police station in the presence of a local panchayat member, officials were taken aback.

Stacks of money

Inside were bundles of cash stored in plastic tins and taped together. The total amount exceeded Rs4.5 lakh. Among the notes were demonetised Rs2,000 bills and foreign currency, including Saudi riyals.

For people who had seen Kishore daily, the discovery was hard to process. Locals said he survived on alms, often asking for small amounts to buy food.

No one suspected he was carrying such a large sum of money — let alone foreign currency.

“This has shocked everyone,” said a panchayat member. “He lived like someone who had nothing.”

Police say no family members have yet come forward to claim the body or the money. If no claimant emerges, the cash will be handed over to the court as per legal procedure. Investigators are now trying to trace Kishore’s background and determine how he came into possession of the money.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Related Topics:
india

