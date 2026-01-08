A man believed to be in his 50s died earlier this week after a road accident in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. What police discovered after his death — more than Rs450,000 in cash , including banned Rs2,000 notes and foreign currency — has raised troubling questions about who he really was and how he lived.

By Tuesday morning, his body was found outside a shop in the Kadathinnal area. Police sent the body for a post-mortem and began examining belongings found near him — including a container that would soon change the narrative entirely.

For people who had seen Kishore daily, the discovery was hard to process. Locals said he survived on alms, often asking for small amounts to buy food.

Police say no family members have yet come forward to claim the body or the money. If no claimant emerges, the cash will be handed over to the court as per legal procedure. Investigators are now trying to trace Kishore’s background and determine how he came into possession of the money.

