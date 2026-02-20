51-year-old Usha Joseph discovers surgical forceps in her abdomen after years of pain
Dubai: A shocking case of alleged medical negligence has emerged from Alappuzha after surgical forceps were discovered inside a woman’s abdomen five years after her operation at Alappuzha Medical College. The instrument was only detected recently when the patient, 51-year-old Usha Joseph, sought medical help for persistent abdominal pain and blood in her urine, according to reports by Malayala Manorama.
Usha had undergone surgery in May 2021 to remove a large uterine tumour. Following the procedure, she reportedly suffered recurring abdominal discomfort but was repeatedly told the pain was due to kidney stones and was prescribed medication. It was only after consulting a urologist at a private facility and undergoing an X ray that the presence of an artery forceps was detected.
The discovery has triggered official action. Health Minister Veena George has ordered a detailed inquiry and stated that medical staff involved in the 2021 surgery who are still in service will be suspended pending investigation. A four member expert committee has been formed to examine hospital records and protocols. Usha was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi for the removal of the instrument.
Usha’s family plans to file a police complaint, citing years of suffering and alleged dismissive treatment by doctors when she sought help. The incident has also sparked sharp criticism from the opposition. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the state government of systemic mismanagement in public hospitals, saying such lapses undermine public confidence. He demanded that the government bear Usha’s medical expenses and provide full support to her family. Congress MP K C Venugopal said similar incidents are becoming frequent and questioned claims that Kerala’s public healthcare is “number one”.
The case has reignited debate over patient safety and accountability in government healthcare facilities, highlighting calls for stricter protocols and transparency.