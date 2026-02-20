Usha’s family plans to file a police complaint, citing years of suffering and alleged dismissive treatment by doctors when she sought help. The incident has also sparked sharp criticism from the opposition. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the state government of systemic mismanagement in public hospitals, saying such lapses undermine public confidence. He demanded that the government bear Usha’s medical expenses and provide full support to her family. Congress MP K C Venugopal said similar incidents are becoming frequent and questioned claims that Kerala’s public healthcare is “number one”.