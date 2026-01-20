Marvels of Saudi Orchestra hits AlUla for its 10th edition

Two-night show blends regional Saudi traditions with modern orchestral performance
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission will stage the 10th edition of its “Marvels of Saudi Orchestra” in AlUla from January 22 to 23, bringing together 107 Saudi musicians and performers in a concert designed to showcase the Kingdom’s cultural and musical traditions.
The event, organised by the Saudi Music Commission, one of 11 sector-specific bodies under the Ministry of Culture, will be held at the Maraya Concert Hall in Wadi Ashar. It will be performed by the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir.
The production is intended to highlight the Kingdom’s artistic diversity, presenting traditional melodies through contemporary interpretations. Performances will draw on musical styles and instruments from across the Kingdom, reflecting the distinct cultural identities of its regions.
The “Marvels of Saudi Orchestra” has previously toured major cities including Paris, Mexico City, New York, London, Tokyo and Sydney, introducing international audiences to Saudi musical heritage through collaborative and locally adapted performances.
Paul Pacifico, chief executive of the Saudi Music Commission, said the concert reflected music’s role as a universal language and a key expression of cultural identity.
“Through the ‘Marvels of Saudi Orchestra’ concert, we are sharing and celebrating the diversity of Saudi musical heritage with audiences, combining tradition with modernity, through performance at a remarkable venue in AlUla,” he said.
Maraya Concert Hall, a cultural landmark in the region, is known for its mirrored façade made up of more than 9,700 glass panels, designed to blend the structure into its desert surroundings. The venue has previously hosted a range of renowned international and Arab artists, including Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli and Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox