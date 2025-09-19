UAE Philharmonic Orchestra opens Grand Second Season with landmark performance in Dubai

Guest stars Arqam AlAbri and Sarah Darwish further elevated the performance
Dubai: The Philharmonic Orchestra has officially opened its second season, marking another milestone in the nation’s growing cultural landscape. Under the leadership of chief conductor Nicolas Mann, the orchestra has quickly earned recognition as the UAE’s first homegrown symphony, comprising musicians from more than 17 nationalities and embodying the multicultural spirit of the country.
The 2025 season began with a high-profile concert at the 28th Universal Postal Congress (UPC), held at the World Trade Center in Dubai on 7th September 2025, where the orchestra performed before an audience of over 2,000 delegates and distinguished guests.
The evening’s repertoire reflected the orchestra’s versatility, seamlessly blending classical works with oriental and jazz compositions. The performance was further elevated by guest appearances from renowned Emirati talents Arqam AlAbri and Sarah Darwish, whose contributions highlighted the orchestra’s commitment to celebrating local artistry on international stages.
The celebrated singer Arqam AlAbri commented on the event, “It was a pleasure working with such esteemed musicians. I truly enjoyed working to make some beautiful music with some beautiful souls.”
Since its relaunch in 2024, the UAE Philharmonic Orchestra has distinguished itself not only for its technical excellence but also for its mission to make symphonic music more accessible to diverse audiences.
Beyond the traditional concert format, chief conductor Nicolas Mann often assumes the role of emcee, engaging listeners with stories about composers and encouraging them to experience the music on a more personal level.
This interactive approach allows audiences to connect with the art form in a new way, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub of cultural innovation and inclusivity.
The orchestra’s published schedule for the 2025 season promises an ambitious lineup of performances across the country’s most prestigious venues, including the Theater of Digital Arts (September 20th and October 19th), Dubai Opera (October 18th), Agenda (December 6th), Zabeel Saray (November 23rd), and more dates to be announced.
Additionally, the UAE Philharmonic is preparing to represent the nation abroad, with international appearances planned in partnership with guest musicians from the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Russia, and other regions.
These initiatives underscore the orchestra’s dual mission of enriching the UAE’s cultural offering while showcasing its artistic achievements on the global stage.
Integral to its vision, the UAE Philharmonic continues to participate in major national celebrations and cultural events, consistently highlighting the contributions of Emirati and Arabic musicians.
This focus not only strengthens the country’s growing classical music ecosystem but also ensures that the orchestra reflects the UAE’s identity as a nation that values tradition while embracing modernity.
With its expanding repertoire, international collaborations, and steadfast commitment to accessibility, the UAE Philharmonic Orchestra has emerged as a cultural ambassador for the Emirates.
As it enters its grand second season, the orchestra remains dedicated to bringing the beauty of symphonic music to new audiences, reaffirming the UAE’s role as a dynamic and pioneering center for the arts.
