Etihad, Indian carriers extend Saudi flight suspensions as US issues fresh security alert
Etihad Airways has extended the suspension of flights to Riyadh and Dammam until November 30, while Indian and several international carriers have prolonged their Saudi flight cancellations.
However, there is some relief for passengers travelling between the UAE and Europe ahead of the busy winter holiday season, with Lufthansa, scheduled to restore Dubai services from Wednesday (according to the Dubai Airports' flight schedule) .
Meanwhile, flydubai is moving closer to resuming flights to Tel Aviv, nearly two months after suspending operations to Israel.
The US-Israel-Iran war, fresh Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and retaliatory strikes in Yemen continue to keep the Middle East on edge.
US President Donald Trump said Washington had funding for the conflict through the end of January, warning Democrats against forcing an early end to the fighting.
Saudi air defences intercepted drones over Ras Tanura, while the Saudi-led coalition reported fresh strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
Yemen's Houthis on Wednesday claimed responsibility for attacks targeting Riyadh's financial district and the Ras Tanura oil refinery.
Meanwhile, the US Mission to the UAE has issued a security alert urging American citizens across the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance amid threats of further attacks by Iran and Iranian-backed forces.
The mission warned that hostilities could escalate rapidly, resulting in flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.
UAE-Iran flights
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority's suspension of flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remains in place until further notice.
The restrictions affect services operated by Iranian carriers, including Iran Airtour, Caspian Airlines and Karun Airlines.
Passengers holding bookings with affected airlines should contact their carriers or travel agents for refund and rebooking options.
UAE-Israel flights
Dubai carrier flydubai has said it is working closely with authorities to resume flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, nearly two months after suspending operations following a security incident aboard one of its aircraft.
Israel's transport ministry on Monday, November 23, approved the airline's return, subject to final clearance from Israeli security authorities.
“We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities and look forward to resuming our flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv,” a flydubai spokesperson told Gulf News on Tuesday.
A confirmed date for the resumption of services has yet to be announced.
UAE-Saudi flights
Saudi Arabia remains one of the most disrupted aviation markets for UAE travellers, with airlines continuing to operate varying schedules across the Kingdom.
While services to destinations such as Jeddah and Madinah continue, passengers travelling to Riyadh and Dammam face fewer flight options, depending on their airline.
Etihad Airways
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier has extended the cancellation of passenger and cargo services to two major Saudi cities.
Abu Dhabi–Dammam: All passenger and cargo flights cancelled through November 30.
Abu Dhabi–Riyadh: All passenger and cargo flights cancelled through November 30.
“All other flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia continue to operate as scheduled. The situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible,” the airline said.
Emirates
Emirates' Saudi flight status for Wednesday, November 25, according to the available schedule:
Dubai–Dammam: Status unavailable
Dubai–Riyadh: Status unavailable
Dubai–Jeddah: EK805 arrived; EK803 scheduled
Dubai–Madinah: EK807 and EK2537 arrived; EK809 scheduled
flydubai
The Dubai-based carrier continues to operate services to several Saudi destinations, although flight status information remains unavailable for a number of routes.
Dammam: FZ883, FZ869, FZ863 operational
Gassim: FZ871 operational
Jeddah: FZ831, FZ909, FZ829 operational
Madinah: FZ897, FZ8387, FZ827 operational
Tabuk: FZ881 operational
Abha: Status unavailable
AlUla: Status unavailable
Gizan: Status unavailable
Ha'il: Status unavailable
Hofuf: Status unavailable
Al-Jouf: Status unavailable
Najran: Status unavailable
Neom: Status unavailable
Qaisumah: Status unavailable
Riyadh: Status unavailable
Taif: Status unavailable
Red Sea International: Status unavailable
Yanbu: Status unavailable
Air Arabia
Sharjah-based Air Arabia has cancelled several Saudi services on Wednesday.
Confirmed cancellations include:
Sharjah–Abha: G9195
Sharjah–Riyadh: G9154
Services to Dammam, Gassim, Al-Jouf, Jeddah, Madinah and Taif continue to operate.
Flight status information is unavailable for Ha'il, Jizan and Tabuk. Travellers should note that unavailable flight status information does not necessarily mean a service has been cancelled.
International airlines
International airlines continue to extend flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia, with several carriers now postponing their return until January 2027 or later.
IndiGo: All flights to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam remain cancelled until November 30, inclusive.
Air India and Air India Express: Services to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh remain suspended until November 30. Eligible passengers whose tickets were issued on or before November 23 can opt for complimentary rescheduling or a full refund. Revised travel can be completed by December 14.
Akasa Air: All Riyadh and Jeddah services remain suspended until November 30, inclusive. Affected passengers can request a full refund or reschedule at no additional cost.
Qatar Airways: Flights to Riyadh and Dammam have resumed, while Abha and Taif services remain temporarily suspended.
Oman Air: Continues to offer connections to several Saudi destinations through Muscat, although schedules remain subject to security-related changes.
Air France: Riyadh services remain suspended through January 4, 2027, according to the available operational updates.
British Airways: Its planned London Heathrow–Riyadh resumption has been postponed until January 11, 2027. The airline has permanently discontinued its London–Jeddah route.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until January 31, 2027.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh services remain temporarily suspended, with no confirmed resumption date.
Delta Air Lines: The launch of its Atlanta–Riyadh route has been postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa Group: Services to Riyadh and Dammam remain affected. Passengers should check individual airline schedules for revised resumption dates.
Philippine Airlines: Manila–Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 remain suspended through November 29.
Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights TR796 and TR797 remain suspended through February 28, 2027.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights remain cancelled through January 10, 2027.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh services remain temporarily suspended.
Singapore Airlines: The launch of its non-stop Riyadh service has been postponed until March 28, 2027.
Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia should confirm whether their flights are operating to their original airport or an alternative airport before beginning their journey.
Several governments continue to warn their citizens about the possibility of sudden regional security escalations, flight cancellations and airspace restrictions.
United States
The US Mission to the UAE has urged American citizens across the Middle East to remain vigilant amid threats of further Iranian and Houthi attacks. Travellers should prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and sudden changes to travel arrangements.
United Kingdom
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its UAE travel advisory on November 18, warning that regional tensions remain unpredictable and that further attacks could occur at short notice.
British nationals travelling through the Middle East should prepare for potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.
Canada
Canada continues to advise its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE due to the volatile regional security situation. It warns that ongoing military activity could disrupt commercial aviation and urges travellers to monitor developments closely.
Australia
Australia maintains its advice for citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE. It warns that regional military activity could trigger airspace closures and flight cancellations at short notice, affecting operations at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.
European aviation safety agency (EASA)
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has extended its Gulf conflict-zone advisory until January 31, 2027, urging airlines to avoid affected airspace over the waters of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.
The advisory does not constitute a blanket closure of UAE airspace, but continues to influence international airlines' operational decisions.
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
European airlines return
Despite continuing disruptions across parts of the Gulf, Dubai is expected to regain several important European air connections from Wednesday, giving UAE residents more travel options ahead of the National Day and longer winter holiday breaks.
Germany's Lufthansa Group has announced a phased restoration of its Dubai network, with services from Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich and Berlin scheduled to return from November 25.
The group's airlines expect to operate up to 28 weekly flights to and from Dubai once the planned schedule is fully restored. Lufthansa's services are also listed in Dubai Airports' flight schedule for November 26.
Several international airlines have already restored services to Dubai in recent weeks.
Philippine Airlines: Returned to Dubai International Airport on October 21. Both Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific operate four weekly flights between Dubai and Manila.
Air Astana: Restored connections between Dubai and Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens–Dubai services.
British Airways: Operates daily non-stop flights between London Heathrow and Dubai, having restored the route on November 3.
Despite the gradual return of European and Asian airlines, several international carriers have postponed their Dubai resumptions until 2027.
Singapore Airlines: Until February 28, 2027
Cathay Pacific: Until January 31, 2027
Air Canada: Until the end of March 2027
Finnair: Throughout the 2026/27 winter season
KLM: Until March 27, 2027
Korean Air: Until further notice
Virgin Atlantic: No return planned before 2027
ITA Airways: Until November 30
Luxair: February 2027 at the earliest
Passengers planning Christmas and New Year holidays with these airlines should check whether their bookings remain valid and review alternative travel arrangements where necessary.
With the UAE approaching the National Day holiday and the busy December travel season, passengers should allow additional time for airport procedures and remain prepared for last-minute changes.
Check before leaving home: Confirm your individual flight status directly with the airline, even if you have a confirmed booking.
Arrive early: Allow at least three hours before departure, or four hours if travelling with flydubai in line with its guidance.
Check connecting flights: Ensure onward services are operating, particularly when travelling through regional hubs.
Complete online check-in: Where available, check in online to save time at the airport.
Review refund options: If your flight is cancelled, contact your airline or travel agent regarding refunds, rebooking or complimentary rescheduling.
Allow additional travel time: Factor in road congestion, baggage drop, immigration and security checks.
Update contact details: Ensure your airline has your current mobile number and email address so you can receive disruption alerts.
Monitor official updates: Avoid relying solely on third-party booking platforms or previously issued itineraries.