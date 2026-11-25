IndiGo: All flights to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam remain cancelled until November 30, inclusive.

Air India and Air India Express: Services to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh remain suspended until November 30. Eligible passengers whose tickets were issued on or before November 23 can opt for complimentary rescheduling or a full refund. Revised travel can be completed by December 14.

Akasa Air: All Riyadh and Jeddah services remain suspended until November 30, inclusive. Affected passengers can request a full refund or reschedule at no additional cost.

Qatar Airways: Flights to Riyadh and Dammam have resumed, while Abha and Taif services remain temporarily suspended.

Oman Air: Continues to offer connections to several Saudi destinations through Muscat, although schedules remain subject to security-related changes.

Air France: Riyadh services remain suspended through January 4, 2027, according to the available operational updates.

British Airways: Its planned London Heathrow–Riyadh resumption has been postponed until January 11, 2027. The airline has permanently discontinued its London–Jeddah route.

Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until January 31, 2027.

Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh services remain temporarily suspended, with no confirmed resumption date.

Delta Air Lines: The launch of its Atlanta–Riyadh route has been postponed until March 2027.

Lufthansa Group: Services to Riyadh and Dammam remain affected. Passengers should check individual airline schedules for revised resumption dates.

Philippine Airlines: Manila–Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 remain suspended through November 29.

Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights TR796 and TR797 remain suspended through February 28, 2027.

KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights remain cancelled through January 10, 2027.

Kuwait Airways: Riyadh services remain temporarily suspended.