Check flight status: Confirm your flight directly with the airline before leaving home, even if you have a confirmed booking.

Arrive early: Allow at least three hours before departure, or follow specific airline guidance. flydubai passengers departing Dubai should allow four hours, according to the airline guidances.

Check connections: If travelling through another Gulf airport, confirm that both sectors of your journey are operating.

Review refunds: Passengers whose flights are cancelled should check rebooking, refund and alternative-route arrangements.

Monitor advisories: Check government travel advice for both the destination and any transit airports.

Update contact details: Ensure the airline has your current mobile number and email address to receive disruption alerts.

Allow extra time: Road traffic, security procedures and airport processing may add to journey times during busy travel periods.