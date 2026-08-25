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Groom dies suddenly on his wedding night

Local reports cited a sudden cardiac event though no detailed medical report was published

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The celebrations had proceeded normally until he became unwell and collapsed as the event was coming to an end, according to local reports.
The celebrations had proceeded normally until he became unwell and collapsed as the event was coming to an end, according to local reports.
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Dubai: A young man in southern Egypt died suddenly on his wedding night after falling ill near the end of the celebration, turning a family gathering into a scene of shock and grief.

Kirillos Wadie, from the village of Al Kosheh in Sohag governorate, had earlier taken part in his church wedding ceremony before joining relatives and friends at a reception hall. The celebrations had proceeded normally until he became unwell and collapsed as the event was coming to an end, according to local reports.

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Those around him tried to help before he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Several reports described the cause as a sudden cardiac event, although no detailed medical report setting out a final diagnosis had been made public.

News of his death spread quickly through Al Kosheh, in Dar Al Salam district, where relatives, friends and residents shared messages of condolence and images from the wedding.

Friends also recirculated a social media post Wadie had written on August 2 about accepting God’s plan for one’s life. The message drew particular attention after his death, though it had no connection to the medical circumstances surrounding it.

Funeral prayers were held on Tuesday at Abu Seifein Church in Al Kosheh, according to local media.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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