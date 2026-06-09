Authorities investigate events leading to father's death at wedding venue
Dubai: A wedding celebration in Uttarakhand’s Khatima town ended in tragedy when the bride’s father reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack during a dispute over alleged dowry demands and the mehr amount, police said. The incident took place at a marriage hall in Islamnagar on Sunday while the wedding ceremony was underway.
According to local reports, tensions flared when the bride’s family accused the groom’s side of increasing dowry demands at the last minute. The demands allegedly included a scooter, a motorcycle and Rs1 lakh in cash. A disagreement also emerged over the mehr — an obligatory gift from the groom to the bride under Islamic tradition. The bride’s family reportedly sought Rs5 lakh, while the groom’s side offered Rs21,000.
As arguments intensified between the two families, the bride’s father, identified as Sadiq, suddenly complained of discomfort and collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident left wedding guests in shock and brought the celebrations to an abrupt halt.
Police said an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the dispute and the events leading up to Sadiq’s death. Authorities are also examining allegations related to dowry demands, which remain illegal under Indian law.
With inputs from Agencies