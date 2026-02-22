Officials said both women went to sleep around midnight after the festivities. At approximately 4am, family members noticed a sudden deterioration in their health and rushed them to a private hospital in Jodhpur. Doctors declared the sisters dead on arrival.

Shobha (25) and Vimla (23), residents of Manai village, were scheduled to be married on Saturday . According to police, wedding preparations and celebrations had continued late into Friday night, with relatives and guests gathered at the family home, Indian media reports said.

Preliminary findings indicate that the sisters may have consumed a poisonous substance, though authorities stressed that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed once the post-mortem report is completed. No suicide note has been recovered so far.

The sisters’ maternal uncle, Jaswant Singh, claimed that emotional stress linked to marriage arrangements may have contributed to the deaths. He alleged that members from the father’s side of the family had exerted pressure regarding earlier marriage alliances that did not materialise.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.