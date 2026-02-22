GOLD/FOREX
Hours before their weddings, Jodhpur sisters die by suspected suicide

No suicide note recovered as police investigate allegations of family pressure

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Shobha (25) and Vimla (23), residents of Manai village, were scheduled to be married on Saturday.
Source: ndtv

Dubai: A family in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district was plunged into tragedy after two sisters, aged 25 and 23, died by suspected suicide just hours before their wedding ceremonies, police officials said.

Shobha (25) and Vimla (23), residents of Manai village, were scheduled to be married on Saturday. According to police, wedding preparations and celebrations had continued late into Friday night, with relatives and guests gathered at the family home, Indian media reports said.

Officials said both women went to sleep around midnight after the festivities. At approximately 4am, family members noticed a sudden deterioration in their health and rushed them to a private hospital in Jodhpur. Doctors declared the sisters dead on arrival.

Police were alerted soon after and intervened at the residence, where funeral preparations had begun.

“When police received information about the incident, a team reached the spot and halted the funeral arrangements. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination,” ADCP (West) Roshan Meena said.

Preliminary findings indicate that the sisters may have consumed a poisonous substance, though authorities stressed that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed once the post-mortem report is completed. No suicide note has been recovered so far.

Allegations of family pressure

The incident has also triggered allegations of family pressure from the victims’ relatives.

The sisters’ maternal uncle, Jaswant Singh, claimed that emotional stress linked to marriage arrangements may have contributed to the deaths. He alleged that members from the father’s side of the family had exerted pressure regarding earlier marriage alliances that did not materialise.

Singh further alleged that the sisters faced continued pressure from relatives over matrimonial matters, claims that police say are now part of the investigation.

“Certain allegations made by family members are being examined. The enquiry is ongoing,” a police official said.

Investigation underway

Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deaths have cast a shadow over Manai village, where preparations for what was meant to be a celebratory occasion abruptly turned into mourning.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
india

