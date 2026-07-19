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Woman develops rare 'Happy Heart Syndrome' days after daughter's wedding

Doctors report a rare heart syndrome triggered by joy instead of grief

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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What made the case unusual was not the diagnosis itself, but the apparent trigger.
What made the case unusual was not the diagnosis itself, but the apparent trigger.
(For illustrative purposes only) IANS

A 65-year-old woman developed a rare heart condition after the joy of attending her daughter’s wedding triggered what doctors call “happy heart syndrome,” according to a case report published in Oxford Medical Case Reports.

The woman arrived at hospital with chest pain that had lasted for three days, along with shortness of breath that worsened with activity. An electrocardiogram showed changes typically associated with a heart attack, while blood tests revealed elevated troponin levels, a marker of heart muscle injury.

She was admitted to intensive care and treated as a suspected case of acute coronary syndrome.

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A wedding celebration followed by a medical emergency

Doctors initially believed she was having a heart attack. However, when they performed coronary angiography to check for blocked arteries, they found none. Her coronary arteries were normal.

What they found instead was apical ballooning — a distinctive bulging at the tip of the heart’s main pumping chamber. According to the report, this is the hallmark finding of Takotsubo syndrome, commonly known as “broken heart syndrome,” in which the heart temporarily loses much of its pumping ability despite the absence of blocked arteries.

An echocardiogram confirmed significant impairment of heart function. The woman’s ejection fraction, a measure of how effectively the heart pumps blood, had fallen from 58 per cent five months earlier to 35 per cent.

A cardiac MRI later ruled out a heart attack or inflammation of the heart muscle, further supporting the diagnosis of Takotsubo syndrome.

When happiness becomes the trigger

What made the case unusual was not the diagnosis itself, but the apparent trigger.

Takotsubo syndrome is typically associated with intense emotional stress such as bereavement, fear or shocking news. In this case, the woman’s symptoms developed days after experiencing overwhelming joy at her daughter’s wedding.

The authors identified the condition as “happy heart syndrome,” a rare subtype of Takotsubo syndrome first described in medical literature in 2016. According to the report, positive emotional events can trigger the same surge of stress hormones that temporarily weakens the heart muscle.

The condition remains relatively little known. The case report says happy heart syndrome accounts for only about 4.1 per cent of Takotsubo cases and is often overshadowed by its better-known “broken heart” counterpart.

Recovery and lessons from a rare diagnosis

Takotsubo syndrome itself is uncommon, affecting an estimated 1 to 3 per cent of patients initially suspected of having a heart attack, according to the report. First documented in Japan in 1983, it remains frequently misdiagnosed because its symptoms closely resemble those of acute coronary syndrome.

The woman was treated with standard heart failure medication and later discharged. At follow-up, her heart function had recovered significantly, allowing her to resume normal daily activities without restriction.

The authors said the case adds to the limited evidence on happy heart syndrome and highlights the importance of considering the diagnosis even when symptoms follow a joyful life event rather than emotional distress.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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