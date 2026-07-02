Kerala nurses jump off bus, perform CPR to save heart attack victim

Dubai: The presence of mind of two nurses in Kerala helped save the life of a 43-year-old man who suffered a heart attack while trapped in a traffic jam, after they jumped off a KSRTC bus and performed CPR until he reached hospital.

Inside was Sinoj, who runs a lottery shop at Thannipuzha near Okkal. He had been driving himself to hospital after developing severe chest pain but collapsed at the wheel when traffic came to a standstill.

Doctors said he showed signs of recovery on arrival. Further examination revealed a blocked coronary artery, and he underwent an emergency angioplasty. He is expected to be shifted to a higher medical centre for further treatment.

The rescue was made possible with the help of several bystanders. A passerby took over the steering wheel after learning that Sinoj was suffering from chest pain, while others helped clear the vehicle through the traffic and arranged an ambulance.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.