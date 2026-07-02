Kerala nurses jump off bus, perform CPR to save heart attack victim

Timely CPR by two nurses helped save a 43-year-old man after he collapsed at the wheel
Dubai: The presence of mind of two nurses in Kerala helped save the life of a 43-year-old man who suffered a heart attack while trapped in a traffic jam, after they jumped off a KSRTC bus and performed CPR until he reached hospital.
The dramatic rescue unfolded on Wednesday morning near the Kalady bridge on the MC Road in Ernakulam district, NDTV reported.
Anjali Baiju, a staff nurse at LF Hospital in Angamaly, and Ardra Raj, a nursing student from Bengaluru, were travelling on a KSRTC bus when they noticed a commotion around a car stranded in the traffic.
Inside was Sinoj, who runs a lottery shop at Thannipuzha near Okkal. He had been driving himself to hospital after developing severe chest pain but collapsed at the wheel when traffic came to a standstill.
Without hesitation, the two nurses got off the bus, rushed to the vehicle and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
They continued administering CPR inside the car as it made its way to a hospital in Angamaly, helping keep Sinoj alive until he received emergency medical care.
Doctors said he showed signs of recovery on arrival. Further examination revealed a blocked coronary artery, and he underwent an emergency angioplasty. He is expected to be shifted to a higher medical centre for further treatment.
The rescue was made possible with the help of several bystanders. A passerby took over the steering wheel after learning that Sinoj was suffering from chest pain, while others helped clear the vehicle through the traffic and arranged an ambulance.
The nurses' quick response, coupled with the support of local residents, has drawn widespread praise, with many crediting their calm actions and teamwork for saving the man's life.