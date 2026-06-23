GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Driver, football fans help save 42 Umrah pilgrims from Kerala bus fire

A group of local youths who were awake watching a FIFA World Cup match rushed to assist

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Driver, football fans help save 42 Umrah pilgrims from Kerala bus fire
X

Dubai: A major tragedy was averted in Kerala after a tourist bus carrying 42 Umrah pilgrims caught fire near Kannur International Airport early on Tuesday.

The bus, which had left Wayanad on Monday night, caught fire at Shivapuram near Mattannur. The driver noticed a burning smell and stopped the vehicle to investigate. On discovering flames spreading from the rear of the bus, he immediately woke the sleeping passengers and helped them evacuate safely.

A group of local youths who were awake watching a FIFA World Cup match rushed to assist. They joined the rescue effort and helped remove passengers' luggage before the fire spread further.

Fire and Rescue Services teams from Mattannur and Koothuparamba, along with local residents, worked to bring the blaze under control. The fire also spread to a nearby fruit shop, causing damage.

Authorities said no one was injured in the incident. Nearby houses were also spared, preventing what could have been a much larger disaster.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
accident

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi authorities said these services will become mandatory components of pilgrimage programmes throughout a pilgrim's stay in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia launches early preparations for Hajj 2027

2m read
Saudi authorities said security strategies this year rely heavily on advanced surveillance technologies, AI-supported monitoring systems and coordinated field operations.

Saudi boosts Hajj security as pilgrim arrivals top 1.5m

2m read
The aircraft returned to the gate due to a technical issue.

Etihad denies fire onboard Chennai - Abu Dhabi flight

2m read
Hajj transportation plans were developed in coordination with relevant authorities as part of an integrated operational system using advanced planning and modern technology to ensure smooth flow and pilgrim safety throughout the Hajj season .

Hajj transportation plan completed to ensure safety

1m read