A group of local youths who were awake watching a FIFA World Cup match rushed to assist
Dubai: A major tragedy was averted in Kerala after a tourist bus carrying 42 Umrah pilgrims caught fire near Kannur International Airport early on Tuesday.
The bus, which had left Wayanad on Monday night, caught fire at Shivapuram near Mattannur. The driver noticed a burning smell and stopped the vehicle to investigate. On discovering flames spreading from the rear of the bus, he immediately woke the sleeping passengers and helped them evacuate safely.
A group of local youths who were awake watching a FIFA World Cup match rushed to assist. They joined the rescue effort and helped remove passengers' luggage before the fire spread further.
Fire and Rescue Services teams from Mattannur and Koothuparamba, along with local residents, worked to bring the blaze under control. The fire also spread to a nearby fruit shop, causing damage.
Authorities said no one was injured in the incident. Nearby houses were also spared, preventing what could have been a much larger disaster.
With inputs from Agencies