Several people jumped from the centre, which is on the first floor
Dubai: At least 11 people were killed after a huge fire broke out at a building housing a coaching centre in the Aliganj area of northwest Lucknow on Monday.
Several people were trapped after the fire erupted and some students jumped from the first floor, Indian media reports said.
The fire raged for over an hour and at least 11 bodies were brought out after it was doused, NDTV reported.
The building, located in a commercial area, has a pet shop and other stores apart from the coaching centre. Witnesses said several people jumped from the centre, which is on the first floor, and a video shows a man falling while attempting to escape.
In one video, the man can be seen climbing out of what appears to be a shattered window of the building. The man tries to hang on to a ledge but can’t hold on, falling onto a fence before hitting the ground. Some people are seen helping him up and carrying him to safety. He suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment.
A local resident, Aman, said thick smoke was seen billowing from the structure when people rushed to the spot. "We managed to rescue five to six people. One man jumped from the building in panic and suffered serious injuries. Some people are still believed to be trapped inside," he told ANI.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the scene to monitor the rescue efforts.
“It’s a three-storey building. The fire broke out on the top floor and spread quickly. Some of the windows were shattered as part of the rescue efforts,” said a witness.
Bystanders told NDTV that several people, including students, were trapped inside the building, but there was no official confirmation on the exact number.
“Five to seven students jumped. One of them also suffered broken bones,” said another witness.
Expressing his condolences, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to establish contact with the affected families and provide all possible assistance.
With inputs from ANI