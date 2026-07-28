Dubai’s premium grooming hub for international footballers, artists, and business leaders
Trap Barbershop founder Rabi Sfaxi, widely recognised as Rabi The Barber, has announced the continued growth of the Dubai-based grooming brand as it strengthens its position among the city’s leading premium barbering destinations.
The announcement follows increasing demand from an international clientele that includes professional footballers, artists, influencers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders who visit Trap Barbershop for its modern approach to men’s grooming and personalised customer experience.
Located in Dubai, Trap Barbershop has built its reputation through precision barbering, contemporary interiors, good music, and a welcoming atmosphere designed to bring people together. The brand also acknowledged the continued support of Secret Circle Concierge, describing the concierge company as one of Trap Barbershop’s earliest supporters that has become like family over the years.
“Trap Barbershop has always been about more than haircuts,” said Rabi Sfaxi. “We’ve worked hard to create a place where everyone feels welcome, whether they’re visiting for the first time or have been with us for years. The relationships we’ve built with our clients and partners are what make Trap special.”
Over the years, Rabi Sfaxi has become known for grooming internationally recognised footballers, musicians, artists, and digital creators, helping establish Trap Barbershop as a destination for high-profile clients visiting Dubai. His work has also gained international visibility through social media, where his transformations and collaborations continue to attract a growing global audience.
Trap Barbershop said it plans to continue investing in service quality, customer experience, and innovation while preserving the community-focused culture that has defined the business since its launch.
According to Rabi Sfaxi, the company’s long-term vision is to continue raising standards in men’s grooming by combining technical excellence with genuine hospitality, positioning Trap Barbershop as one of Dubai’s leading destinations for clients seeking premium barbering services.