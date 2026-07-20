Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Ministry launches one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa

New visa allows multiple Umrah trips over a year with up to 90 days’ stay
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced a multiple-entry Umrah visa allowing visitors to enter the Kingdom several times over a one-year period, with a cumulative stay of up to 90 days.
The new visa is valid for 365 days from the date of issuance and allows beneficiaries to make multiple entries into Saudi Arabia, subject to meeting regulatory requirements.
The initiative supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Program, aimed at making arrivals easier, improving the pilgrim experience and enhancing service efficiency, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
For each visit, visa holders must purchase a service package from an approved provider through the Nusuk platform.
The duration of the package cannot exceed the remaining validity period available on the visa. Visitors must also obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk application before arrival.
The visa will be deactivated after each departure and reactivated once the required conditions are met for the next visit.
It will not be activated during the Hajj season, from the first of Dhu Al Qadah until the 13th of Dhu Al Hijjah.
Key highlights:
Visa valid for 365 days from issuance.
Allows multiple entries into Saudi Arabia.
Offers a maximum cumulative stay of 90 days.
Requires an approved Nusuk service package for each visit.
Umrah permit must be issued through the Nusuk app before arrival.
Visa reactivates after departure when conditions are met.
Not valid during the Hajj season.
Supports Saudi Vision 2030 and pilgrim services.
The ministry said the new visa provides greater flexibility for planning Umrah visits and supports the integration of digital and operational services across the pilgrim journey.