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Hero bus crew saves crawling infant from busy Kerala road

Bus driver and conductor spotted the infant in time and prevented a possible tragedy

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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A dramatic moment as conductor Navas runs to rescue an infant spotted crawling on the Kondotty-Valiyaparamba road in Kerala.
A dramatic moment as conductor Navas runs to rescue an infant spotted crawling on the Kondotty-Valiyaparamba road in Kerala.
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Dubai: A bus driver and conductor in Kerala are being hailed as heroes after rescuing an infant who crawled onto a busy road, a dramatic moment captured in a viral video circulating on social media.

The incident occurred around 8:30 am on the Kondotty-Valiyaparamba road at Kinarupadi in Malappuram district. According to local reports, the child, who was not yet a year old, managed to crawl out through an open gate while the parents were sitting on the veranda reading a newspaper.

Unaware that the infant had left the house, the family only realised the danger moments later. By then, the toddler had reached the wet roadway, where passing vehicles posed a serious risk.

Fortunately, the crew of the private bus “Safa Marwa” spotted the child in time. Driver Ramachandran immediately applied the brakes while conductor Navas rushed out and safely picked up the infant from the road.

The video shows the tense moments before the rescue and has since drawn widespread praise online. Social media users commended the bus crew for their alertness and quick thinking, which likely prevented a tragedy.

The infant was unharmed and safely reunited with family members shortly after the rescue.

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