Tense scenes on Ilford High Road as child dangles from upper-floor window
Dubai: A dramatic rescue unfolded in East London after a young child was saved from a potentially fatal fall while dangling from a window ledge above a busy street.
The incident occurred on Ilford High Road on June 9, drawing a large crowd of concerned onlookers. Video footage widely shared on social media showed the child clinging to the outside of an upper-floor window for several minutes as passers-by watched in alarm and emergency services rushed to the scene.
As the child struggled to hold on, a Metropolitan Police officer and a member of the public quickly positioned themselves beneath the window. Moments later, the child lost their grip and fell, but was safely caught by the pair, prompting cheers and applause from relieved spectators gathered below.
According to reports, the civilian rescuer was identified as Jaseel. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene at 3.23pm and the child was brought to safety within nine minutes.
Police confirmed that the child did not suffer any injuries. The dramatic rescue has since attracted widespread attention online, with many praising the swift actions and bravery of both rescuers in preventing what could have been a tragedy.