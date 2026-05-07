He was teaching CPR — then his students used it to save him

A medical instructor survived cardiac arrest thanks to the students he trained himself
Dubai: It began as a lesson in saving lives — and suddenly became a real-life emergency.
At a training class in Appleton, emergency medical instructor Karl Arps was demonstrating the signs of cardiac distress to students when he unexpectedly went into cardiac arrest — collapsing in front of the very class he had been teaching.
What happened next turned a classroom exercise into a remarkable story of skill, speed and survival.
Arps’ students quickly realised the emergency was real, began chest compressions, used a defibrillator and followed the exact life-saving procedures he had spent months teaching them. Their swift response restored his pulse before paramedics arrived.
The irony was striking: a man teaching CPR survived because his students knew exactly what to do.
According to The Washington Post, said students initially thought Arps’ gasping and collapse were part of the lesson scenario before recognising he was in genuine distress. Once they understood what was happening, training took over — compressions began, emergency services were called, and classmates coordinated the response like a professional rescue team.
Doctors later found Arps had suffered a serious cardiac event and he subsequently underwent triple bypass surgery. He is now recovering and has credited his students with saving his life.
Health experts say the incident is also a powerful reminder of CPR’s importance. According to the American Red Cross, immediate CPR can double or even triple survival chances during cardiac arrest — yet many emergencies happen before professional responders can arrive.
In this case, the first responders were already in the room.