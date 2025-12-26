GOLD/FOREX
UAE
Health

Dubai Health innovation: 90-minute heart attack treatment pathway launched

The first minutes following a heart attack are decisive

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Under the new system emergency medical teams carry out electrocardiograms at the scene using advanced smart devices
Dubai: The Emirates Health Services has introduced a fast-track treatment pathway designed to save the lives of heart attack patients by completing the entire course of emergency care in under 90 minutes, from diagnosis to medical intervention.

Known as the “90 Pathway”, the initiative aims to sharply reduce response times and improve survival rates for patients suffering acute myocardial infarction. It is part of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme to simplify procedures and eliminate administrative delays in critical public services.

Under the new system, according to Emarat Al Youm, emergency medical teams carry out electrocardiograms at the scene using advanced smart devices, transmitting results instantly to cardiologists at the receiving hospital. This allows catheterisation laboratories and specialist teams to be fully prepared before the patient arrives, enabling immediate intervention without delay.

Emirates Health Services said the pathway represents a significant shift in how heart attack cases are managed, relying on seamless coordination between National Ambulance services, emergency departments, cardiology teams and cardiac catheterisation labs to ensure rapid decision-making at the most critical moments.

It stressed that the first minutes following a heart attack are decisive, with any delay increasing the risk of serious complications or death. By compressing the response window to less than 90 minutes, the programme significantly improves the chances of survival and recovery.

Emirates Health Services said that Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital has achieved similar gains in stroke treatment through its “Golden Hour” project. The hospital reduced patient journey steps from 12 to five and cut response time from 116 minutes to 38 minutes, while increasing the proportion of patients receiving clot-dissolving therapy within 60 minutes from 21 per cent to 71 per cent.

“Behind every emergency siren is a human story and an urgency that cannot wait,” Emirates Health Services said. “In moments that can change a life forever, every second matters. What we provide is not just healthcare, but a humanitarian mission to protect lives and safeguard community health.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
