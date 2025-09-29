Prevent heart problems before they start

The incidence of cardiovascular conditions such as hypertension, heart palpitations and heart attacks, is rising in the UAE due to high-stress and sedentary lifestyles, increasingly affecting younger people, according to leading doctors in the UAE.

This is reflective of global trends, with heart disease being one of the leading causes of death worldwide. “Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for approximately 20.5 million deaths, representing about one-third of all global deaths,” says Dr Niraj Gupta, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist, NMC Royal Hospital, DIP, Dubai.

“Within this category, ischemic heart disease, commonly known as heart attacks, is a leading contributor.”

The most significant risk factors for heart attacks are high blood pressure (hypertension), smoking, diabetes, a family history of cardiovascular disease and high cholesterol levels. Of these, hypertension is a growing problem in the country.

“In the UAE, the incidence of high blood pressure is approximately 31 per cent, with higher rates observed among expatriate male workers from South Asia,” says Dr Mehmet Urumdas, Specialist Cardiologist, NMC Royal Hospital, DIP, Dubai.

“Hypertension forces the heart to work harder to pump blood, leading to thickening of the heart muscle. Over time, this can result in heart failure, coronary artery disease, and an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.”

Hypertension is particularly dangerous because it often goes unnoticed and undiagnosed until it’s too late, earning it the label of a ‘silent killer’.

“Regular blood pressure screenings are crucial, especially for people over 30 or those with risk factors like obesity, smoking, or a sedentary lifestyle,” says Dr Urumdas. “Early detection through routine check-ups can prevent complications.”