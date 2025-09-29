Prevent heart problems before they start

Heart risks are rising among UAE youth but can be prevented with simple lifestyle changes
The incidence of cardiovascular conditions such as hypertension, heart palpitations and heart attacks, is rising in the UAE due to high-stress and sedentary lifestyles, increasingly affecting younger people, according to leading doctors in the UAE.
This is reflective of global trends, with heart disease being one of the leading causes of death worldwide. “Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for approximately 20.5 million deaths, representing about one-third of all global deaths,” says Dr Niraj Gupta, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist, NMC Royal Hospital, DIP, Dubai.
“Within this category, ischemic heart disease, commonly known as heart attacks, is a leading contributor.”
The most significant risk factors for heart attacks are high blood pressure (hypertension), smoking, diabetes, a family history of cardiovascular disease and high cholesterol levels. Of these, hypertension is a growing problem in the country.
“In the UAE, the incidence of high blood pressure is approximately 31 per cent, with higher rates observed among expatriate male workers from South Asia,” says Dr Mehmet Urumdas, Specialist Cardiologist, NMC Royal Hospital, DIP, Dubai.
“Hypertension forces the heart to work harder to pump blood, leading to thickening of the heart muscle. Over time, this can result in heart failure, coronary artery disease, and an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.”
Hypertension is particularly dangerous because it often goes unnoticed and undiagnosed until it’s too late, earning it the label of a ‘silent killer’.
“Regular blood pressure screenings are crucial, especially for people over 30 or those with risk factors like obesity, smoking, or a sedentary lifestyle,” says Dr Urumdas. “Early detection through routine check-ups can prevent complications.”
The good news, according to Dr Gupta and Dr Urumdas, is that most of these conditions are preventable through simple lifestyle changes. These include maintaining a healthy weight; engaging in regular physical activity – at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days; eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins; limiting salt and saturated fats; quitting smoking, which damages blood vessels and raises blood pressure; moderating alcohol consumption, which can also contribute to high blood pressure; and managing stress.”
Managing stress is especially important for younger people. “In the UAE, there has been a concerning rise in heart attacks among younger individuals. Contributing factors include obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol levels, diabetes, and psychological stress,” says Dr Gupta. “Stress can increase the risk of heart disease, particularly among younger generations,”
There has also been an increase in the number of reported cases of heart palpitations in the UAE. Heart palpitations, defined as fluttering or racing sensations in the chest, are common, and often harmless, but can also be symptomatic of other, more serious underlying conditions.
“Heart palpitations are often caused by stress, caffeine or exercise. They become concerning if they are frequent, prolonged or accompanied by dizziness, chest pain, shortness of breath or fainting,” explains Dr Rudolf Viktor Kolozsvari, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, NMC Royal Hospital, DIP, Dubai.
“High-risk palpitations are usually caused by abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias), structural heart disease, or electrolyte imbalances. Other causes may include thyroid disorders or side effects of certain medications.”
Those particularly prone to palpitations include individuals with anxiety or high stress levels, people who consume excessive caffeine or stimulants, patients with heart disease or thyroid disorders, and older adults, as the risk of arrhythmias increases with age. Regular check-ups and prompt medical attention are essential to ensure these palpitations don’t develop into more serious problems.
“Early diagnosis is important to prevent complications such as stroke or heart failure in cases of serious arrhythmias,” says Dr Kolozsvari.
“Diagnosis typically involves an electrocardiogram (ECG) to check heart rhythm, Holter monitoring for continuous heart rhythm tracking over 24–48 hours, echocardiogram to assess heart structure and function, and blood tests to check for thyroid issues or electrolyte imbalances,” he explains.
If simple lifestyle changes and regular check-ups still fail to keep cardiovascular disease at bay, patients have a range of drugs and minimally invasive treatments available to treat these conditions.
“Over the past decade, treatments for heart attacks have advanced significantly,” says Dr Gupta. “Early intervention can restore blood flow to the heart, reducing damage, and minimally invasive techniques like angioplasty and stent placement have improved recovery times. The use of blood thinners and clot-busting drugs has become more targeted and effective.”
In addition, he says, cardiac rehabilitation has come a long way today: “A multidisciplinary approach focusing on exercise, education and lifestyle changes has proven effective in recovery.”
So take heart – there is time to make lifestyle changes, raise awareness about these conditions, seek timely help, and take charge of your health. If the worst should happen, remember that immediate medical attention is crucial.
“The faster a heart attack is treated, the less damage occurs to the heart muscle,” he says.
