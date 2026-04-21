Young bride dies suddenly during wedding in Egypt
Dubai: A young bride died after collapsing during her wedding reception in Egypt’s Sharqia governorate, in a sudden incident that has turned a night of celebration into one of mourning for her family and community.
The bride lost consciousness shortly before leaving the wedding hall in the city of Awlad Saqr, after reportedly suffering a severe cardiac episode. She was rushed to Awlad Saqr Central Hospital, where medical teams attempted to revive her, but she was later pronounced dead.
Relatives told local media that the bride had shown no signs of illness earlier in the day. The marriage ceremony had taken place as planned, followed by celebrations attended by family and friends.
Witnesses said she began to feel unwell towards the end of the event before collapsing in front of guests, prompting immediate efforts to seek medical assistance.
Medical sources said preliminary examinations indicated a sudden blockage in a coronary artery, leading to a rapid deterioration in her condition. Doctors carried out intensive cardiopulmonary resuscitation and transferred her to intensive care, but she did not respond to treatment.
The funeral is expected took place after afternoon prayers on Tuesday in Awlad Saqr, where she was laid to rest in the family cemetery.