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China couple hosts wrestling match at wedding, loser does housework

Guests cheered as newlyweds battled in the ring with chores on the line.

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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The blushing bride gets the better of her groom as she slams him onto the canvas.
The blushing bride gets the better of her groom as she slams him onto the canvas.
ettoday.net

A couple in China turned their wedding reception into a wrestling arena — with household chores at stake.

The unusual celebration took place in Zunyi, Guizhou province, where professional wrestler He Yinsheng and his bride staged a wrestling match during their wedding banquet, according to the South China Morning Post.

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Instead of traditional performances or games, guests watched the bride and groom compete in a choreographed wrestling contest inside a ring set up at the venue. The “winner” would avoid doing housework after marriage.

Videos shared online showed the couple making dramatic entrances as guests cheered and recorded the match on their phones. Friends and fellow wrestlers also joined the performance, which featured staged grappling moves and mock fights.

According to reports, the bride eventually defeated the groom in the final round, prompting laughter and applause from guests as the referee declared the groom responsible for household chores.

The groom later told Chinese media the match was carefully planned and performed by trained wrestlers to ensure safety.

He said the idea came from wanting to create a memorable wedding experience while also saving money on traditional entertainment.

The event quickly went viral on Chinese social media, with many users praising the couple’s creativity and humour.

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