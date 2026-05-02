The bride and groom were seen riding in the bucket of a bulldozer
Gaza: A wedding procession in northern Gaza has gone viral on social media after a bride and groom were seen riding in the bucket of a bulldozer as it moved through debris in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.
The scene, captured in a widely shared video, shows the couple standing in the machine’s front loader, surrounded by rubble from damaged buildings, as part of a lighthearted celebration marking their marriage.
The unusual setting comes against the backdrop of widespread destruction in parts of Gaza, where large areas have been reduced to debris. Yet the procession carried a quiet sense of defiance, with the couple choosing to celebrate despite the devastation around them.
Weddings in Gaza have increasingly taken on improvised forms, as families adapt ceremonies to damaged infrastructure and limited resources.