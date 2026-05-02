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Watch: Gaza couple wed atop bulldozer amid rubble

The bride and groom were seen riding in the bucket of a bulldozer

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The unusual setting comes against the backdrop of widespread destruction in parts of Gaza, where large areas have been reduced to debris.
The unusual setting comes against the backdrop of widespread destruction in parts of Gaza, where large areas have been reduced to debris.
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Gaza: A wedding procession in northern Gaza has gone viral on social media after a bride and groom were seen riding in the bucket of a bulldozer as it moved through debris in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

The scene, captured in a widely shared video, shows the couple standing in the machine’s front loader, surrounded by rubble from damaged buildings, as part of a lighthearted celebration marking their marriage.

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The unusual setting comes against the backdrop of widespread destruction in parts of Gaza, where large areas have been reduced to debris. Yet the procession carried a quiet sense of defiance, with the couple choosing to celebrate despite the devastation around them.

Weddings in Gaza have increasingly taken on improvised forms, as families adapt ceremonies to damaged infrastructure and limited resources.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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