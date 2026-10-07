Grow and involve children. At Sharjah Sustainable City, residents grow produce through the Urban Farm. “Something shifts when a family has spent weeks growing tomatoes themselves. They are far less likely to let them go to waste,” says AlSuwaidi. Children can also help carry those habits home and “hold their parents to them.”

Make leftovers a challenge. Sithara Bai suggests turning leftover food into something new, such as sandwiches with leftover salad or other healthy snacks. Communities could also consider community fridges, with clear food-safety rules, so usable excess food can be shared rather than discarded.

Share food responsibly. Sithara Bai practises this herself after eating out: “When we eat out, there are often leftover curries, meat or vegetable dishes and bread. I usually order a little extra bread and chicken, and on the way home I find people who need a meal and give it to them.”