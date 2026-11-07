Abu Dhabi warns against mixing household cleaners over toxic gas risks

Mixing household cleaners can turn kitchens and homes into hazardous environments
Amid the everyday efforts of families to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene at home, authorities in Abu Dhabi are increasingly warning against a common household practice that may appear harmless or even beneficial but can pose a serious chemical hazard: mixing different household cleaning products.
To address these risks, the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre (ADHMMC), has issued stringent health warnings and guidance, stressing that randomly combining chemical compounds used in cleaning products can trigger dangerous reactions that release toxic gases. These gases can cause acute respiratory damage and severe irritation of the mucous membranes and eyes. The centre has urged households to follow safe storage protocols and ensure that cleaning chemicals are kept completely out of children’s reach.
Warning: Never Mix Household Cleaning Products
The Abu Dhabi Centre for Hazardous Materials Management has warned against mixing household cleaning products, emphasising that combining certain commonly used cleaners can release toxic gases that pose serious health risks, including respiratory problems and irritation of the eyes and skin.
The centre urged the public to use each product separately and strictly follow the instructions provided on its label.
In an awareness post published on its official social media accounts, the centre explained that mixing bleach (chlorine) with vinegar releases chlorine gas, while combining bleach with glass cleaner can produce chloramine gases. Exposure to these gases can cause serious respiratory problems, as well as irritation of the eyes and skin.
The centre stressed the importance of never mixing household cleaning products to protect family members, advising consumers to use each product individually and in accordance with its label instructions to avoid health hazards resulting from chemical reactions.
How to Protect Your Children from Chemical Hazards
In a related advisory, the centre emphasised that protecting children begins with the proper storage and handling of chemical products at home.
It urged parents and caregivers to read the labels on cleaning product containers before use and store all cleaning agents and chemicals in high, secure locations or locked cupboards, well beyond children’s reach.
The centre also recommended installing child-safety locks on cupboard doors and warned against transferring chemicals into food or beverage containers, as children could mistakenly assume that their contents are safe to consume.
It further advised keeping children away from cleaning areas and under adult supervision until the area is completely safe.
The centre highlighted the importance of retaining the original packaging of chemical products in case medical assistance is required, stressing that safety instructions must be followed when storing and using household cleaning products to protect children and all family members.
Chemical Reactions: How Cleaning Products Can Turn into Highly Toxic Compounds
Most household cleaning products rely on active chemical ingredients to deliver their intended cleaning and disinfecting effects. However, when two or more products are combined without understanding their chemical composition, rapid reactions can occur, releasing hazardous gaseous compounds.
Among the most common dangerous combinations highlighted by experts are:
1. Chlorine Bleach and Ammonia
Mixing chlorine bleach, which commonly contains sodium hypochlorite, with products containing ammonia, such as certain glass cleaners, can produce chloramine gases.
Inhalation of these gases can cause severe respiratory irritation, burning sensations in the eyes, and intense coughing. In more serious cases, exposure may lead to fluid accumulation in the lungs.
2. Chlorine Bleach and Acids
This warning applies to mixing chlorine bleach with vinegar, toilet bowl cleaners or limescale removers.
Such combinations can release chlorine gas, a highly toxic and choking gas that can cause chemical injury to the respiratory tract and damage body tissues.
3. Chlorine Bleach and Alcohol (Acetone or Disinfectants)
Combining chlorine bleach with alcohol-containing products or certain solvents, such as acetone, can produce hazardous compounds, including chloroform.
Exposure to chloroform can adversely affect the central nervous system, potentially causing dizziness, nausea and loss of consciousness.
Health data indicate that exposure to gases released by chemical reactions between cleaning products can cause far more than temporary discomfort, potentially resulting in respiratory and other health complications of varying severity.
The main health risks include:
1. Mucous Membranes and Eyes: These gases can cause immediate irritation, severe eye redness and burning sensations in the nose and throat.
2. Respiratory System: Exposure can lead to acute shortness of breath and persistent coughing. It may also trigger serious complications in people with pre-existing respiratory conditions, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
3. Skin Reactions: Direct contact with compounds produced by chemical reactions can cause chemical burns or severe skin inflammation.
Safe Storage Protocols and Child Protection
Preventive safety guidelines require household cleaning products to be treated as chemical substances that demand careful handling and storage.
Children are particularly vulnerable to exposure because of their natural curiosity and the ease with which they may gain access to these products if they are not properly secured.
Safety Measures and Recommendations
The centre’s guidance and recommended precautions include:
● Safe Storage: Keep all cleaning products in their original containers. Never transfer them into juice bottles, water bottles or other food and beverage containers, as this could lead to dangerous confusion.
● Child Protection: Store all cleaning products in high, locked cupboards fitted with dedicated child-safety locks that are difficult for children to open.
● Adequate Ventilation: Open windows and operate exhaust fans while cleaning to ensure proper air circulation and the continuous replacement of indoor air.
● Personal Protective Equipment: Wear rubber gloves and protective goggles when handling highly concentrated chemical products.
First Aid and Immediate Response
In the event of accidental inhalation or exposure to toxic gases, health authorities recommend taking the following immediate steps:
1. Leave the Area Immediately: Move outdoors or to an open area where fresh air is available.
2. Ventilate the Area: Open all windows and doors to disperse the gases, without exposing yourself to further inhalation or remaining in the contaminated room.
3. Wash Affected Areas: If the chemicals come into direct contact with the eyes or skin, rinse the affected areas with running water for at least 15 minutes.
4. Seek Medical Attention: Contact emergency services or visit the nearest healthcare facility if symptoms such as breathing difficulties or dizziness persist.
Prevention and greater awareness of the chemical composition of household products remain the first line of defence in protecting families and the wider community against domestic chemical poisoning incidents.