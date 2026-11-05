Single day, double the joy: Levoit and COSORI’s 11.11 home upgrade

Double the comfort, double the cooking capacity and double the clean
Singles Day in the UAE is no longer just for solo shoppers — It is becoming an early home-upgrade moment. This 11.11, Levoit and Cosori are making the case that “single day” does not mean you are alone: it means double the comfort, double the cooking capacity and double the clean, without doubling the effort.
UAE homes have specific pain points: fine desert dust, constant air-conditioning, dry indoor air and compact kitchens. Air fryers are already in demand because they support less-oil cooking and faster cleanup. The right appliances should answer those local realities directly — and and each one below comes with its own 11.11 offer, before-and-after pricing and discount.
Levoit EverestAir Smart Air Purifier — a 3-stage HEPA filter and washable pre-filter with up to 15 months’ lifespan, plus real-time monitoring of PM1, PM2.5, PM10, TVOC and CO₂.
Levoit Smart Pedestal Fan — 7.5 m/s airflow output, 12 fan speeds and quiet sleep mode.
Levoit Classic 300S Smart Humidifier — covers 20–47 m² with a 6-litre tank, up to 60 hours on low mist and VeSync scheduling.
Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — HEPA filtration capturing 99.99% of 0.3–3 µm particles (ASTM F3150-18:2024), anti-tangle technology and up to 60 minutes’ runtime in ECO mode.
COSORI Dual Blaze Twinfry 10-Litre Smart Air Fryer — switches between a single 10-litre basket and two 5-litre baskets, with four heating elements and Sync & Match functions.
COSORI Turbo Tower Pro 10.8-Litre Smart Air Fryer — stacked design saving countertop space, DC motor holding 30–230°C, seven functions and 95% less oil than traditional deep frying.
Shop exclusive offers at Levoit.ae and Cosori.ae – also via Amazon, ACE, Carrefour, Emax, Eros, Jumbo, Lulu, Mumzworld, Noon, Sharaf DG, and more.
Start with the Levoit EverestAir Smart Air Purifier for cleaner-feeling air, or the COSORI TurboBlaze 6.0-Litre Air Fryer for precision cooking with less oil. Tap to shop before the Singles Day window closes.