Breathe easy, live better: Five smart buys for happier homes, from Levoit

Levoit brings the Air Wellness Bundle to Baby & Kids Expo Dubai — 5 Best Buys at Booth B45
As families across the UAE continue to prioritize healthier home environments, Levoit is set to showcase its most comprehensive lineup yet at The Baby & Kids Expo Dubai, taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. Marking its second year at the expo, Levoit has continued to collaborate with numerous mum communities across the region, supporting them throughout their journeys. From October 22 to 24, 2026, parents, expecting families, and home wellness enthusiasts are invited to visit Booth B45 to explore Levoit’s latest air purifiers, humidifiers, fans, and vacuum cleaners — all designed to elevate the modern Middle Eastern home.
To help visitors make the most of their expo experience, Levoit presents a curated 5 Best-Buy Guide featuring three hero products and two new releases — each offered at exclusive expo pricing.
Designed with parents in mind, the Sprout features five advanced sensors that monitor seven key air metrics, including PM1, TVOC, and CO₂. Its True HEPA filtration captures 99.9 per cent of 0.01μm ultrafine particles, while the blue-light-free night light and built-in white noise function create a soothing sleep environment for little ones.
Levoit’s new-release flagship covers expansive spaces up to 126 m² with a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 605 m³/h. Equipped with a washable pre-filter and three-channel air quality monitor, the EverestAir is engineered for families seeking comprehensive air management across living areas.
Operating as quietly as 20 dB, this smart tower fan delivers powerful airflow up to 25 ft/s with 90° oscillation. Its Advanced Sleep Mode automatically adjusts fan speed based on room temperature, ensuring uninterrupted rest for the whole family.
With a 3-liter top-fill tank and up to 25 hours of runtime on a low mist setting, the Dual 200s maintains optimal humidity levels in rooms up to 27 m². Its 28dB quiet-operation and essential oil compatibility allow parents to personalize the ambiance of any living space.
Featuring a five-stage HEPA filtration system, up to 60 minutes of runtime on ECO mode, and a mini motorized brush with anti-hair wrap technology, the LVAC-300 is built for the realities of family life. Its lightweight design and wall-mount charging station make daily cleaning effortless.
Attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth B45 for live demonstrations, expert consultations, and exclusive expo pricing on all featured products. Levoit’s team will be on hand to help families find the ideal combination of solutions for their unique living spaces.