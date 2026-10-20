Breathe easy, live better: Five smart buys for happier homes, from Levoit

As families across the UAE continue to prioritize healthier home environments, Levoit is set to showcase its most comprehensive lineup yet at The Baby & Kids Expo Dubai, taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. Marking its second year at the expo, Levoit has continued to collaborate with numerous mum communities across the region, supporting them throughout their journeys. From October 22 to 24, 2026, parents, expecting families, and home wellness enthusiasts are invited to visit Booth B45 to explore Levoit’s latest air purifiers, humidifiers, fans, and vacuum cleaners — all designed to elevate the modern Middle Eastern home.