Abu Dhabi targets Dh235 billion in investments, 130,000 jobs by 2045

Four clusters aim to create jobs for highly skilled talent in the innovation economy
As part of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to strengthen its global competitiveness through quality investments, talent attraction, strong partnerships with the private sector and the community, and an innovation-driven economy, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has announced that the emirate aims to attract Dh235 billion in investments across four specialised economic clusters.
The clusters are expected to create 130,000 specialised jobs for highly skilled talent in the innovation economy and contribute more than Dh284 billion to Abu Dhabi’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2045.
Hamid Saiah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said the emirate was strengthening its global competitiveness through quality investments, talent attraction, forward-looking strategies, trusted regulatory frameworks, strong partnerships with the private sector and the community, and an innovation-driven economy.
Abu Dhabi aims to attract Dh235 billion in investments across four specialised economic clusters by 2045, he said.
The four clusters are:
Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI)
Agriculture and Water Abundance (AGWA)
Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM)
Finance, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA)
“These four clusters aim to create 130,000 specialised jobs for highly skilled talent in the innovation economy and contribute more than Dh284 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP by 2045,” Al Mazrouei said.
Commenting on the progress achieved so far in attracting talent and investors, he said Abu Dhabi’s performance reflected clear advances along two complementary tracks: attracting global talent and strengthening investor confidence and the business environment.
In line with LivEx 2026
On cooperation between ADDED and other government entities to enhance quality of life in Abu Dhabi, in line with the integrated government approach highlighted by LivEx 2026, Al Mazrouei said the emirate’s operating model was built on seamless government coordination and strong partnerships with the private sector and the community.
Government entities work together to develop a wide range of initiatives, he added.
“To develop initiatives that enhance quality of life and build a sustainable economy that meets global standards, we focus on monitoring international competitiveness indicators covering several dimensions, including talent, regulatory frameworks, infrastructure and digital development,” Al Mazrouei said.
He explained that specialised sectors within ADDED, including competitiveness and economic policy, prepare the studies and proposals needed to advance these areas in close cooperation with the relevant entities and institutions.
HELM: Advancing healthcare and life sciences
As an example of this collaborative approach, Al Mazrouei cited the launch of the Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) cluster.
The initiative forms part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to accelerate economic growth and diversification while advancing the emirate’s healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.
HELM was launched through cooperation between ADDED, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.
The cluster encourages the adoption of advanced artificial intelligence-enabled biotechnology to develop innovative solutions that improve quality of life for members of the community, he said.
SAVI: Shaping the future of smart mobility
Al Mazrouei also highlighted collaboration under the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster.
The Abu Dhabi Investment Office is working with the General Civil Aviation Authority, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), which operates under the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Maritime, Tawazun Industrial Park, Miral and the digital cluster of AD Ports Group.
The work is being undertaken under the direct supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council to shape the future of smart mobility in the emirate.
The initiative aims to advance transport systems through the use of autonomous technologies across land, sea and air, he said.
An integrated vision to make Abu Dhabi the world’s best city to live in
Al Mazrouei said this integrated approach to government operations had helped consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as the best city to live in the Middle East and North Africa for the eighth consecutive year, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in 2026.
On talent competitiveness, Abu Dhabi ranked first globally in three key indicators in the 2025 World Competitiveness Ranking issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD): talent readiness, growth of the labour force and attraction of international students.
The emirate also ranked sixth globally in the human capital pillar of the Global Cities Index 2026, published by Oxford Economics.
New economic licences grow 21% in Q1 2026
On business and investment, Al Mazrouei said the number of new economic licences continued to grow during the first quarter of 2026, rising by 21 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) also recorded strong growth in the first half of 2026, with assets under management increasing by 54 per cent compared with 2025.
The number of people working at ADGM reached 49,027, while active licences rose to approximately 14,000, he said.
A forward-looking economic vision
In its annual reports, ADDED emphasises that Abu Dhabi’s vision and strategy are centred on building a sustainable economy that meets global standards by attracting investment through forward-looking strategies, reliable services and trusted regulatory frameworks.
The objective is to empower individuals and build the economy of the future while embedding quality of life as a key pillar of sustainable development.
The department’s reports indicate that this approach is underpinned by a strong economic foundation. Abu Dhabi’s real GDP has recorded robust growth for more than 18 consecutive quarters, with non-oil sectors contributing more than half of the emirate’s economic output.
ADDED is also working to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position in global competitiveness rankings. The emirate is currently among the world’s top 10 economies in terms of GDP per capita.
Strong performance in the 2025 World Competitiveness Ranking
The 2025 World Competitiveness Ranking, issued by the IMD, highlights Abu Dhabi’s strong performance across key competitiveness indicators.
The emirate ranked first globally in gross domestic savings as a share of GDP, the trade balance as a share of GDP, and growth in commercial services exports.
Abu Dhabi also ranked sixth globally in government efficiency and seventh in economic performance.
Hospitality sector benefits from rising demand
Al Mazrouei attributed the growth in Abu Dhabi’s hospitality investment to genuine expansion and diversification in demand, the emirate’s growing international appeal, rising visitor numbers and the expansion of business tourism and events.
“In 2025, Abu Dhabi welcomed 26.6 million visitors, reflecting its growing standing as a global tourism and cultural destination,” he said.
The meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector attracted 2.2 million participants during the year, representing growth of 40 per cent.
Investment Opportunities Backed by Sovereign Wealth Funds with More Than $1.9 Trillion in Assets
Highlighting the opportunities available to investors, Al Mazrouei said Abu Dhabi offered a diversified economy, a supportive legislative and regulatory environment, advanced infrastructure, and an integrated ecosystem that enables businesses to establish operations, access markets, grow and expand.
“Abu Dhabi’s position as a capital of capital is underpinned by the strength of its investment institutions, with the combined assets managed by its sovereign wealth funds estimated at more than $1.9 trillion,” he said.
The emirate also holds a sovereign credit rating of AA with a stable outlook
Al Mazrouei pointed to strong investment inflows into Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, which attracted Dh13.8 billion in foreign direct investment during the first half of 2026, an increase of 309 per cent compared with the same period last year.
Investors from 116 nationalities were represented among non-resident investors, he said... “These are important indicators because they reflect the expanding international investor base and growing confidence in the market,” he added.
Quality of life as a driver of economic competitiveness
The Abu Dhabi Government places considerable emphasis on enhancing quality of life as part of its development strategy.
Government reports underline that quality of life is a fundamental component of economic competitiveness, as capital flows towards locations where opportunities and talent are concentrated.
Talent, in turn, seeks cities that offer the best environments in which to live, work and prosper.
Consequently, competition to attract talent is directly linked to competition to attract capital and investment, reflecting a clear economic relationship.
Artificial intelligence at the heart of government transformation
Reports also highlight Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become the world’s first government to operate an integrated, AI-powered model by 2027.
Al Mazrouei said ADDED was intensifying its efforts to deliver solutions and services that leverage advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to provide investors with a seamless experience through the Abu Dhabi Government’s TAMM application.
The department is also using advanced data and analytical capabilities to support the continuous development of regulatory frameworks and ensure they keep pace with the evolving needs and priorities of investors and the business community.