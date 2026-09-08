Workforce reaches 49,027 while active licences climb to 13,974 in H1
Abu Dhabi: Assets managed from ADGM rose 54% year on year in the first half of 2026, while the number of professionals working across its jurisdiction climbed to 49,027, bringing the workforce close to the 50,000 mark for the first time.
The international financial centre also had 13,974 active licences at the end of the period, with 1,814 issued during the first six months of the year.
The workforce across Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island increased by 4,688 during the first half alone and was 34% higher than a year earlier.
The figures point to a larger pool of companies, investment firms and professionals operating from Abu Dhabi, with ADGM also reporting more than $100 billion in AI-focused capital deployed by institutions established within its jurisdiction.
The number of fund and asset managers based in ADGM rose to 190 from 154 a year earlier, an increase of 23%.
Eleven managers were added during the second quarter, the highest quarterly increase recorded by ADGM, while the number of funds managed from the centre reached 276, up 32% from 209 in the first half of 2025.
Asset managers that established operations in ADGM during the first half collectively oversee more than $2.1 trillion in global assets under management.
The scale of growth we are witnessing across capital, institutions, businesses and talent demonstrates sustained international confidence in Abu Dhabi as a stable, trusted and globally connected financial hubAhmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM
Operational entities within ADGM increased to 3,986, up 34% from 2,972 at the end of the first half of 2025.
Financial services entities operating from ADGM reached 392 during the period, up 27% from 308 a year earlier.
The Financial Services Regulatory Authority issued 50 In-Principle Approvals to financial services firms and granted 45 new Financial Services Permissions.
Capital Group, Man Group, Barings, Bain Capital, Hillhouse Investment, Muzinich & Co., Madison Realty Capital, Grow Investment Group, Rokos Capital Management, Polygreen Holdings, Hashed, Cantor, Bitexen MENA, Bitexen Custody, Copper ME, Blue Owl and Dhabi were among the firms that established, launched or expanded their presence during the first half.
“Whether it is capital, opportunity or ambition, Abu Dhabi is increasingly becoming the place where all these factors converge seamlessly and meaningfully," said Al Zaabi. "Through ADGM, we are building on this momentum, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as the Capital of Capital and advancing our ambition to become among the world’s top five leading international financial centres.”
Institutions established in ADGM now hold more than $100 billion in AI-focused investment, according to the financial centre.
The capital includes investment deployed by MGX, the global investment platform focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced technologies, which is licensed by ADGM’s FSRA.
ADGM is also increasing its own use of the technology. The first phase of its AI implementation introduced 25 business functions using AI across licensing, supervision and customer service.
Those deployments have reduced manual workload by more than 5,000 staff hours annually and enabled around 25% of customer enquiries to be resolved instantly through digital channels.
ADGM plans to invest more than Dh400 million through 2029 to expand its technology capabilities, strengthen digital infrastructure and modernise regulatory and operational systems.
ADGM Academy trained 1,607 Emirati nationals during the first half and expanded employment pathways through its partnership with the Mawaheb Talent Hub.
The Academy also trained more than 544 UAE nationals in agentic AI through the Wealth Management Institute WMI School of AI, which offers more than 19 practitioner-led courses.
Other initiatives included the graduation of 28 young Emiratis in its third cohort and the selection of 15 UAE nationals for the World Bank Group Explorers Program.
ADGM said it will continue expanding its financial, regulatory and technology ecosystem while supporting Abu Dhabi’s broader economic diversification plans.