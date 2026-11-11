New R&D Talent Enablement Program to guide students from the classroom to research careers
Abu Dhabi: A child in an Abu Dhabi classroom who shows a spark for science will now have a clear path to follow. The Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) today launched the R&D Talent Enablement Program, a national initiative that connects schoolchildren, university students and early-career researchers to opportunities in education, mentorship, competitions and research careers.
The program was unveiled at the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation (NSTI) in Al Ain, jointly organized by ATRC and the Ministry of Education.
The program brings together 11 initiatives across six stages of a participant’s academic and professional journey, giving young people a clearer view of how to move into research and innovation careers.
A path from school to scientist
The program is designed to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as an incubator of world-class scientific talent and to grow the UAE’s research and development workforce.
For younger students, the ATRC School Program offers a year-long introduction to advanced technology in schools across the UAE. Community hubs will give children and young people hands-on exposure to R&D, making science accessible outside the classroom.
Students who show strong potential can access assessments, competitions and upskilling opportunities, including in physical AI and space exploration. Later in their education, participants will be eligible for scholarships, internships and industrial training placements, both in the UAE and abroad.
Finding talent early
At the center of the program is the Talent Observatory, a national database that identifies and tracks the UAE’s most promising R&D talent.
As students take part in challenges, training and assessments, the Observatory will give ATRC and its affiliated organizations insight into their interests and emerging strengths, so that support can be tailored to each person throughout their studies and early career.
ATRC expects the Talent Observatory to hold more than 20,000 records by 2030.
Investing in people
Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director General of ATRC, said the UAE’s push toward a competitive, knowledge-based economy depends on its people.
“From schoolchildren to PhD candidates, the R&D Talent Enablement Program will provide successive generations of home-grown researchers with the skills, opportunities and experience they need to contribute to the UAE’s future and compete on the global stage,” he said.
Dr-Ing. Mae Al Mansoori, Director of R&D Talent Enablement at ATRC, said the country has never lacked ability. “We have never been short of talent in this country,” she said.
The program, she explained, provides the infrastructure to find young people early, keep track of them, give them goals at each stage, and ensure the research sector is ready to welcome them when they are.
Building on proven foundations
The new program builds on ATRC’s existing STEM programs, which have already reached more than 50,000 students across the Emirates.
The NSTI Festival runs from 10 to 13 November at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain, where visitors can learn more about the program.