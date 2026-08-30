The Higher Committee will also include Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense Affairs; Dr Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei, Head of the Office of the UAE President for Strategic Affairs; and Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs.