Programme links education, research and talent development with strategic industry needs
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a decision establishing the National Program for Advanced Sciences and Technologies, an integrated national initiative designed to link education, research and development, and talent-building with the needs of the country’s strategic and advanced industries.
The programme will work to develop an integrated national education and research system that connects education and scientific research with the requirements of strategic sectors and advanced technologies.
It will also support investment in promising national talent and help qualify Emiratis in science, advanced technologies and priority future specialisations.
The programme aims to strengthen industrial capabilities, increase the competitiveness of Emirati products and support national sovereignty in vital sectors.
Its key tracks cover technical education, national talent development, talent attraction, and technical research and innovation in advanced scientific fields.
A Higher Committee will oversee the programme and its tracks, chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, will serve as Deputy Chairman.
The Higher Committee will also include Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense Affairs; Dr Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei, Head of the Office of the UAE President for Strategic Affairs; and Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs.
The decision also provides for the formation of an Executive Committee, chaired by Al Gergawi and operating under the supervision of the Higher Committee.
The Executive Committee will be responsible for approving the programme’s plans, programmes, policies and initiatives.