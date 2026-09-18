Fitness: Why tiny bouts of activity matter more than marathon workouts

Five-minute walks, vigorous bursts and two weekly strength sessions can boost fitness
September brings UAE residents back to familiar routines. Summer holidays end, schools reopen and calendars begin filling up again. Exercise often returns to the list too, accompanied by plans for daily workouts, dramatic weight loss and a complete lifestyle overhaul.
For anyone working long hours or managing family responsibilities, such plans rarely survive a crowded week. The more useful question is how much exercise is enough to make a genuine difference.
A growing body of research offers an encouraging answer. Small amounts of physical activity can have measurable health benefits, particularly for people who are largely inactive. The findings challenge the assumption that exercise only counts when it involves a gym membership, specialised clothing or a continuous hour carved out of the day.
A major study published in The Lancet in January 2026 examined data from more than 135,000 adults in the UK, US, Norway and Sweden. Participants wore activity trackers, allowing researchers to measure movement and sedentary time more accurately than questionnaires usually permit.
The researchers estimated that adding five minutes of moderate-intensity activity each day could prevent up to 10 per cent of premature deaths across most of the population. Among the least active 20 per cent, the same small increase was associated with an estimated 6 per cent reduction.
Moderate activity includes movement that raises the heart rate and makes a person breathe more heavily, such as brisk walking or cycling. It does not need to involve an organised workout.
Ulf Ekelund, professor of physical activity and health at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences and lead author of the research, told The Washington Post that changing physical activity habits is difficult. His advice was to build up gradually and begin slowly.
Professor Aiden Doherty of the University of Oxford, who was not involved in the study, described the analysis as “a leap forward” in an interview with The Guardian. He said the results showed the potential impact of small and realistic increases in daily activity.
The study looked at population-level associations, so five minutes cannot be treated as a personal prescription or a guarantee of longer life. Its value lies in showing that health gains begin well below the level many people associate with a serious fitness routine.
Research has also turned its attention to vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity. The term describes short bursts of effort that happen during ordinary life, including climbing stairs, walking rapidly to catch a bus or carrying heavy shopping.
A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine followed more than 81,000 middle-aged adults who reported doing no structured exercise. Women who accumulated an average of 3.4 minutes of vigorous everyday activity daily had substantially lower risks of major cardiovascular events. The strongest associations included a 51 per cent lower risk of heart attack and a 67 per cent lower risk of heart failure.
The results were less pronounced in men, and the research was observational. It could identify an association between activity and health outcomes without proving that a few minutes of exertion directly caused the reduction in risk.
Even with those qualifications, the findings give everyday movement greater significance. A flight of stairs becomes a brief cardiovascular effort. A quick walk through a large office, shopping centre or Metro station adds another burst. These moments can accumulate without appearing on a workout tracker as a formal session.
The 2026 Lancet study also examined sedentary time. Researchers estimated that reducing daily sitting by 30 minutes could prevent around 7 per cent of premature deaths across most of the population.
Replacing sitting does not always require energetic exercise. Daniel Bailey, a reader in sedentary behaviour and health at Brunel University of London, told The Guardian that people could exchange 30 minutes of sitting for light activities such as moving around the house or taking a slow walk.
This matters because a gym session occupies only a small part of the day. Someone may exercise for 45 minutes in the morning and remain seated for most of the following 10 hours. Regular movement breaks address a different part of the health picture.
A timer set for every hour can serve as a simple prompt. Two or three minutes of walking, stretching or standing creates several additional periods of movement across the working day. Walking to speak to a colleague, refilling a water bottle or standing during a call can interrupt long periods in the chair.
Small doses of movement provide an accessible starting point. The broader recommendations remain valuable for building cardiovascular fitness, strength and long-term health.
The World Health Organization advises adults to complete 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, or 75 to 150 minutes at a vigorous intensity. Adults should also perform muscle-strengthening activities involving the major muscle groups on at least two days each week.
That volume can be divided according to a person’s schedule. Research on the “weekend warrior” pattern suggests that people who accumulate their weekly activity across one or two days can gain health benefits similar to those who distribute it more evenly.
Strength training deserves a place in the return-to-routine plan because muscle supports mobility, bone health, metabolic health and the ability to manage everyday physical tasks.
Two full-body sessions each week can meet the WHO recommendation. A basic workout might include a squat or leg press, a chest press, a rowing movement, a shoulder exercise and a simple core movement. One or two sets of each exercise can provide a manageable starting point.
The most practical fitness reset may begin with five minutes of brisk walking each day, two short strength sessions a week and regular breaks from sitting. Additional activity can be added once those habits feel secure.
People with chest pain, dizziness, unusual breathlessness, injuries or significant medical conditions should seek professional guidance before beginning vigorous exercise. Everyone else can start by looking for the smallest useful change that fits into the day.
Fitness does not begin at an arbitrary step count or after the first hour-long workout. It begins when the body moves more than it did before. That makes September a useful point to restart, even in a country where autumn itself never really arrives.