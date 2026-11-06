ADNOC signs LNG deal with Gujarat Energy to supply 4 million tonnes over 10 years

4 million tonnes of LNG to flow from ADNOC to India starting 2028
Abu Dhabi: ADNOC has signed a long-term deal to supply liquefied natural gas to India, marking the first time gas from its international investment arm XRG has been sold to a customer.
Under the sales and purchase agreement, signed on Friday, Gujarat Energy Ltd will receive up to 4 million tonnes of LNG over 10 years, with deliveries starting in 2028. It is ADNOC’s fifth LNG supply agreement in India.
The gas will come from XRG’s international portfolio, meaning supply produced outside the Gulf, and will be marketed through ADNOC’s global LNG trading platform.
“This agreement with Gujarat Energy strengthens ADNOC’s long-standing energy partnership with customers in India,” Rashid Al Mazrouei, ADNOC’s Chief Marketing and Origination Officer for LNG said. He said the deal reinforces the company’s commitment to reliable, long-term supplies.
Building momentum in Asia
The deal adds to the growing reach of ADNOC’s LNG marketing and trading platform, which was launched in Abu Dhabi Global Market in July 2026. The platform has now signed supply agreements with INPEX in Japan, Gulf Group in Thailand and Gujarat Energy in India.
ADNOC is aiming to market 47 million tonnes per year of LNG beyond 2030, which would place it among the world’s leading LNG suppliers.
The agreement is also seen as an important step in XRG’s development into a globally integrated gas and LNG business.
Cleaner energy for India
Gujarat Energy said it is well placed to receive the gas, with regasification infrastructure, a city gas network covering 44 districts across six states, and a fast-growing trading business in India.
“Natural gas is central to driving India’s shift toward cleaner energy,” Avantika Singh Aulakh, the company’s Managing Director said. She said gas helps improve industrial efficiency, gives households a safer cooking fuel and supports the growth of greener transport.