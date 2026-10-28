GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Abu Dhabi

ADNOC’s XRG expands Azerbaijan Gas Field, aiming to build “lasting value” for UAE

ADNOC’s XRG to boost Absheron gas output, unlocking 5 trillion cubic feet by 2029

Last updated:
Hamna Iqbal, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The offshore Absheron gas field, 30 per cent held by ADNOC through XRG.
The offshore Absheron gas field, 30 per cent held by ADNOC through XRG.
SUPPLIED

ABU DHABI – XRG, the international investment arm of ADNOC, says its stake in the Absheron gas field in Azerbaijan is part of a strategy to turn UAE energy expertise into overseas businesses that benefit the country.

XRG and its partners announced on September 26 that they will go ahead with the next phase of Absheron, an offshore field about 100 kilometres south-east of Baku. The expansion is expected to unlock up to five trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas and start production in 2029, lifting daily output from 150 million to 600 million cubic feet.

“We want to turn UAE expertise into businesses that create lasting value for the country, while building skills and partnerships for the future,” said Ali Al Hammadi, Asset Management Manager for International Gas at XRG.

XRG says successful overseas investments can create new sources of income for ADNOC and the UAE and make the business less dependent on any one market.

They also aim to build stronger links with countries and companies beyond the Emirates. The company did not provide figures for expected returns or the financial terms of its stake.

XRG says the approach involves more than funding. It works with partners on how projects are developed, what they cost and how they serve customers, drawing on ADNOC’s experience. Emirati professionals take part in international projects and bring back what they learn from global partners, the company says.

Al Hammadi said the investment is not a substitute for activity at home. “Investing abroad complements the work continuing at home,” he said.

XRG holds a 30 per cent interest in Absheron, alongside Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR and France’s TotalEnergies.

The stake was agreed in August 2023 and later moved to XRG, which ADNOC established in November 2024, and invests abroad through three businesses: International Gas, Global Chemicals and Energy Solutions.

The partners secured a long-term gas sales agreement with Türkiye’s BOTAŞ before committing to the expansion. The new gas is intended for customers in Azerbaijan and Türkiye through pipelines connected to wider European markets.

The first phase of Absheron began producing in 2023, supplying customers in Azerbaijan.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ki Ho, a man armed with 37 years of hard-won career experience, starts from scratch as an intern at a fashion company run by Sun Woo — a CEO who built an empire in just three years and probably doesn't have time for anyone's onboarding small talk.

Korean Intern remake debuts at No. 1 at box office

2m read
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan had earlier starred in piku.

The Intern Bollywood remake: Why it never took off

3m read
The acquisition combines production, potential future supply and route-to-market infrastructure across the gas value chain to create an integrated Caspian platform.

XRG completes Southern Gas Corridor stake deal

2m read
Over €5b could flow from new UAE-Germany energy deals

Over €5b could flow from new UAE-Germany energy deals

3m read