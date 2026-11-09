Etihad keeps Riyadh and Dammam grounded; flydubai and Saudi carriers face fresh disruption
While Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia continue operating services across much of their networks, flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha remain affected by cancellations and schedule changes. Fresh cancellations involving Flynas and Riyadh Air were also reported on Monday, November 9, alongside delays to several international services at Dubai International Airport.
The latest disruptions follow another tense weekend in the region, with Saudi Arabia reporting fresh missile and drone threats, while the US continues its naval blockade of Iran. International aviation authorities have also maintained conflict-zone warnings covering the Gulf, Iran and neighbouring airspace. For UAE passengers, the situation means checking individual flight numbers rather than relying on general route schedules.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high, with diplomatic efforts yet to produce a breakthrough.
US President Donald Trump has said Task Force Iron Gate is operating at full force as a naval blockade restricts the movement of goods into and out of Iran. The US administration is continuing to pursue measures aimed at disrupting Iran's weapons supply routes.
Trump is expected to meet Qatar's Prime Minister at the White House on Monday, November 9, as Doha continues diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. He is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at next week's APEC summit, where the Iran conflict and nuclear issues could feature in discussions.
Meanwhile, Iranian media have reported explosions on Qeshm Island and in Jask, Sirik and Bandar Abbas. The cause of the reported blasts remains unclear.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has also claimed that two oil tankers caught fire after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. These claims have not been independently verified.
The developments are adding to concerns about the security of regional shipping and aviation corridors.
UAE-Iran flights remain suspended
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) continues to suspend flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE until further notice.
The suspension, effective September 24, affects direct services operated by carriers including Iran Airtour, Caspian Airlines and Karun Airlines.
Passengers holding tickets with these airlines should contact their travel agents or the carriers directly to arrange refunds or alternative travel.
UAE-Israel flights: Different airlines, different schedules
Direct flights between the UAE and Israel remain subject to security and operational restrictions.
flydubai: Flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv remain suspended while the investigation into the September 30 FZ1073 incident continues.
Emirates: Dubai-Tel Aviv services and related Emirates-flydubai codeshare arrangements remain suspended.
Etihad Airways: Continues to operate direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.
El Al and Arkia: Israeli carriers continue to face operational restrictions, delays and landing-permit discussions.
Passengers travelling between the UAE and Israel should confirm their individual flight status before travelling.
UAE-Saudi Arabia flights: Riyadh and Dammam remain disrupted
Saudi Arabia continues to be a particularly challenging market for UAE-based travellers.
Etihad Airways
Etihad has extended cancellations on its Abu Dhabi-Saudi Arabia routes.
Riyadh: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are cancelled through Thursday, November 19.
Dammam: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam are cancelled through Thursday, November 19.
Jeddah: Selected services resumed on November 6, including EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604. Other Jeddah services are scheduled to operate.
Emirates
Emirates has listed the following cancellations for November 9:
Dubai-Dammam: EK823, EK827 and EK821 cancelled.
Dubai-Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817 cancelled.
Dubai-Jeddah: EK801 cancelled; EK803 and EK805 scheduled.
Dubai-Madinah: EK807 arrived, EK2537 was in flight and EK809 was scheduled.
Passengers should check the airline's website for changes to return flights and connecting itineraries.
flydubai
flydubai has gradually restored flights to Saudi Arabia, but several destinations remain affected.
Riyadh: Services suspended through November 16, with flights listed from November 17.
Abha: Services suspended through November 16, with flights listed from November 17.
Dammam: Flights are scheduled to resume from November 10.
Operating destinations: Jeddah, Madinah, Gassim, Ha'il and Tabuk.
The airline's booking platform does not currently display flight-status information for several other Saudi destinations. This does not automatically mean those routes are cancelled.
Air Arabia
Air Arabia has cancelled selected Sharjah-Saudi services.
Affected routes include:
Sharjah-Abha: G9195 and G9196 cancelled.
Sharjah-Riyadh: G9151 and G9152 cancelled.
Jizan: No flight-status information available.
Services to Dammam, Gassim, Ha'il, Jeddah and Madinah are listed as operating. Passengers should confirm their individual bookings, particularly for routes without published flight-status information.
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
What international airlines are saying
International carriers continue to adjust their Middle East schedules, particularly services to Saudi Arabia and Dubai.
Saudi Arabia services
IndiGo: Flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah cancelled until November 14.
Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam services suspended until November 14. Eligible passengers can seek refunds or rebooking.
Akasa Air: Jeddah flights suspended until November 18 and Riyadh until November 30. Free rescheduling or refunds are available.
Air France: Riyadh services suspended until November 14.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18 and Dammam until November 30.
Eurowings: Plans to resume Jeddah services on November 12.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Singapore-Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.
ITA Airways: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights suspended until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until airport operations resume.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh services temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.
Delta Air Lines: Its planned Atlanta-Riyadh route launch has been postponed until March 2027.
Singapore Airlines: The launch of its non-stop Riyadh service has been postponed until March 28, 2027.
Gulf Air: Has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
Several governments and aviation regulators continue to warn of an unpredictable regional security environment.
United States
The US Department of State maintains a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory for the UAE, citing terrorism and other security risks. Its regional security guidance warns American citizens to remain vigilant and prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
The US Mission to the UAE has also warned that regional developments could affect airline schedules and airport operations.
United Kingdom
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its UAE travel advice on October 27. Its guidance, still current on November 8, says the regional security situation remains unpredictable, with a risk of sudden escalation.
British nationals should prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption.
Canada
Global Affairs Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE because of the volatile regional security situation.
Its advisory warns that missile and drone attacks in the region could cause flight cancellations and other travel disruptions. Travellers are advised to monitor local developments and follow instructions from UAE authorities.
Australia
Australia's Smartraveller guidance has previously advised travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE because of the regional security situation. Its advice highlights the possibility of missile and drone attacks, airspace closures and flight disruptions.
Travellers should consult the latest destination-specific advice before departure.
European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)
EASA has maintained active Conflict Zone Information Bulletins covering Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the wider Persian Gulf region.
The latest advisories for the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, Iran and Saudi Arabia are valid until November 16, unless reviewed earlier. They flag security risks to aviation operators and reinforce the need for continued caution when planning flights through affected airspace.
Despite the ongoing disruption, several international airlines are restoring services to Dubai ahead of the winter travel season.
Airlines that have resumed services:
Philippine Airlines returned to Dubai on October 21, joining Cebu Pacific on the Dubai-Manila route.
Air Astana has restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines has resumed Athens-Dubai services.
British Airways was scheduled to resume daily London Heathrow-Dubai flights on November 3.
Airlines scheduled to restore services:
Lufthansa: Five weekly flights each from Frankfurt and Munich from November 25.
SWISS: Daily Zurich-Dubai services from November 25.
Eurowings: Daily Berlin-Dubai flights from November 25.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai services from December 12, operating five times weekly.
Dubai is expected to gain up to 36 additional weekly flights connecting the emirate with European destinations as airlines restore services between late October and December.
Airlines extending Dubai suspensions
Some international carriers have extended their Dubai flight suspensions:
Singapore Airlines: Flights SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai flights suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until November 30.
Luxair: Its return to Dubai has been postponed until February 2027 at the earliest.
With airlines continuing to revise schedules and some routes operating with limited services, passengers should verify their flight status directly with the carrier before leaving home. Check both departure and return flights, monitor airline notifications and allow extra time at the airport.
The situation remains fluid, particularly for Saudi routes and destinations affected by regional airspace restrictions. A flight appearing on a booking platform or itinerary should not be treated as confirmation that it will operate as planned.