US/Israel-Iran War: What UAE residents need to know today (Nov. 4, 2026)

Gulf warning to Iran: The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that some Arab states warned Tehran they could retaliate individually or collectively if their infrastructure is hit. Gulf country nations have reportedly run security drills, including at airports.

UAE position: Presidential adviser Anwar Gargash told the Manama Dialogue the UAE wants diplomacy but is "braced for the worst". He also said Gulf states have strengthened national defenses but have not responded collectively enough.

Qeshm Island: US officials said limited US strikes hit Iranian air-defense systems on Qeshm, the biggest island near Hormuz Strait.

Houthi attacks: The Houthis have kept up attacks on Saudi Arabia, with airports and military sites the main targets. Most of the Houthi claims have not been confirmed by Riyadh. On Nov. 2, the Houthis claimed they launched drones toward Dammam airport, a Jizan early-warning radar and a military transport aircraft at Jizan airport. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.

Missile intercepted: Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward the southern region. Civil defence alerts in Khamis Mushait, Abha, Taif and Najran were later lifted.

Nov. 3 claims: A Saudi-focused site reported Houthi claims of a drone hit on Abha airport and a ballistic missile strike on Khamis Mushait Air Base. There is no independent confirmation of this claim.

Fighting in Yemen: Houthi-affiliated media reported seven people were wounded in Saudi-led coalition air strikes on Hodeidah, while fighting continues in al-Jawf.

Travel warning: The US State Department advisory warns of missile and drone attacks, falling debris and dangers near military and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Diplomacy: Qatar is mediating, but Iran is demanding sanctions relief, an end to the US naval blockade and release of frozen funds. No agreement has been announced.

Flight-tracking data: Open-intel analysts have noted a ramp up of US military cargo flights landing in southern Israel, saying it's "sign" that the US is preparing for a "possible" attack on Iran. There has been no US confirmation of an attack plan.