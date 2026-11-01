GCC urges Iran to respond to peace efforts as Britain strengthens Gulf defences

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty delivered one of the strongest warnings, saying another round of fighting between Washington and Tehran could prove far more dangerous than the previous confrontation.

“The second round will be more dangerous, more destructive, and it will lead to nowhere. We have to draw lessons from the past,” Abdelatty said, according to Reuters.

“The GCC states have always called for dialogue and negotiation to resolve any issue in the region, and they still do,” he said.

An interim agreement reached in June failed to establish a lasting ceasefire or restore normal shipping through Hormuz. Qatari mediators returned to Tehran on Friday, but Washington and Tehran remained divided over nuclear negotiations, sanctions and the US blockade of Iranian ports.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.