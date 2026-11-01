GCC urges Iran to respond to peace efforts as Britain strengthens Gulf defences

Egypt warns renewed US-Iran fighting could trigger a more destructive regional conflict
Dubai: Arab governments have warned that renewed fighting between the United States and Iran could trigger a more destructive regional conflict, as Gulf states demanded a meaningful response from Tehran and Britain outlined military measures to protect its regional allies.
The warnings came at the 22nd IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, where senior officials from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Britain, Syria and Yemen raised concerns over Iranian attacks, Houthi operations and threats to vital international shipping routes.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty delivered one of the strongest warnings, saying another round of fighting between Washington and Tehran could prove far more dangerous than the previous confrontation.
“The second round will be more dangerous, more destructive, and it will lead to nowhere. We have to draw lessons from the past,” Abdelatty said, according to Reuters.
He warned that military action could unleash consequences beyond the control of the countries involved.
“A war can begin with a unilateral decision, but no one can unilaterally control its consequences or stop it,” he told the conference.
His remarks came amid concerns that renewed US-Iran hostilities could draw more countries into the confrontation and threaten energy supplies, commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure across the Middle East.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi said the six-member bloc remained committed to negotiations with Iran but stressed that diplomatic efforts required cooperation from Tehran.
“The GCC states have always called for dialogue and negotiation to resolve any issue in the region, and they still do,” he said.
Al Budaiwi said Gulf countries maintained communication channels with Iran while also working with Western powers, China, Russia and other international partners.
“But diplomacy needs partners, partners who respond in kind,” he said.
He stressed that GCC countries had neither initiated nor sought the conflict, but had suffered casualties and damage to civilian and critical infrastructure during Iranian attacks.
The GCC chief also called for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to return to conditions prevailing before February 28, when the US-Iran war began.
Disruptions to the strategic waterway have affected energy markets, shipping costs, insurance premiums and international supply chains.
Britain said it had deployed air defence equipment and personnel to Saudi Arabia to help protect the kingdom against missile and drone attacks following renewed Houthi operations.
British Middle East Minister Stephen Doughty said UK forces had also flown defensive missions over Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and the UAE during Iranian attacks.
London had additionally provided air defence support to Bahrain and Kuwait, he said.
Doughty reaffirmed Britain’s opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons while emphasising that diplomatic efforts must continue.
“We must strain every sinew for peace,” he said, adding that Britain would support threatened partners “with actions and not just words.”
The British military measures underscored the growing importance of protecting Gulf infrastructure as governments seek to prevent further escalation.
Saudi Vice Foreign Minister Waleed Elkhereiji warned that threats to international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and Bab Al Mandeb required coordinated regional and international action.
He condemned renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and threats to commercial shipping, accusing the Yemeni group of undermining diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.
The two strategic waterways — Hormuz and Bab Al Mandeb — have become major security concerns because of their importance to global energy supplies and trade.
Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah Al Zouba accused Iran, Iraqi armed groups and Hezbollah of supporting the Houthis, citing findings she attributed to UN experts.
She called for stronger efforts to disrupt weapons supplies and financing to the group.
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani condemned missile and drone attacks against Arab countries and pledged support for regional security.
He said Damascus was working to consolidate state control over weapons and prevent Syrian territory from being used to threaten neighbouring countries.
The summit warnings came as diplomatic efforts to contain the US-Iran confrontation remained deadlocked.
An interim agreement reached in June failed to establish a lasting ceasefire or restore normal shipping through Hormuz. Qatari mediators returned to Tehran on Friday, but Washington and Tehran remained divided over nuclear negotiations, sanctions and the US blockade of Iranian ports.