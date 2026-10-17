Gargash says online insults have no place in Gulf discourse and urges unity amid division
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has called for an end to insults and hostile exchanges between Gulf voices on social media, warning that such behaviour does not reflect the region's values and principles.
In a post on X, Gargash urged people across the Gulf to rise above the offensive language and personal attacks increasingly seen in online exchanges, stressing that everyone has a responsibility to reject such conduct.
“Rising above the vulgarity and offensive exchanges we are witnessing in Gulf disputes on social media is a duty for all of us,” Gargash wrote.
“This language does not represent us, nor does it reflect our morals and values.”
The UAE presidential adviser warned that the region was going through a critical period requiring greater awareness and responsibility from everyone.
“We are going through a pivotal period that demands awareness and responsibility from us all. We may differ in our assessment