GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Anwar Gargash calls for Gulf unity, condemns online insults and hostility

Gargash says online insults have no place in Gulf discourse and urges unity amid division

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Anwar Gargash calls for Gulf unity, condemns online insults and hostility
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has called for an end to insults and hostile exchanges between Gulf voices on social media, warning that such behaviour does not reflect the region's values and principles.

In a post on X, Gargash urged people across the Gulf to rise above the offensive language and personal attacks increasingly seen in online exchanges, stressing that everyone has a responsibility to reject such conduct.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

“Rising above the vulgarity and offensive exchanges we are witnessing in Gulf disputes on social media is a duty for all of us,” Gargash wrote.

“This language does not represent us, nor does it reflect our morals and values.”

The UAE presidential adviser warned that the region was going through a critical period requiring greater awareness and responsibility from everyone.

“We are going through a pivotal period that demands awareness and responsibility from us all. We may differ in our assessment

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

r Anwar Gargash called for a revival of joint Gulf action, particularly in security and defence, and for stronger collective security arrangements.

Gargash calls for stronger Gulf defence cooperation

1m read
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

Gargash highlights Sadat’s lesson from October War

2m read
Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has called for substantive talks between Iran and its Gulf neighbours alongside negotiations involving Washington.

Gargash: Iran war needs lasting peace

5m read
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

Gargash: UAE approach combines deterrence, diplomacy

2m read