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Gargash rejects Velayati criticism of UAE position on three islands

Gargash reiterates call for direct talks with Iran or referral to international court

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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“Our approach is clear and consistent: resolve the dispute peacefully through direct bilateral negotiations or recourse to the International Court of Justice,” Gargash stressed.
“Our approach is clear and consistent: resolve the dispute peacefully through direct bilateral negotiations or recourse to the International Court of Justice,” Gargash stressed.
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Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has rejected criticism by Iranian official Ali Akbar Velayati of the UAE’s position on Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s preference for resolving the longstanding dispute peacefully.

In a post on X, Gargash wrote that Velayati’s criticism of the UAE’s statement at the United Nations over the three occupied islands was “a political position” contradicted, in the UAE’s view, by historical facts and documents supporting its claim.

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“Our approach is clear and consistent: resolve the dispute peacefully through direct bilateral negotiations or recourse to the International Court of Justice,” Gargash stressed.

He pledged that the UAE would continue pursuing its legitimate rights “with resolve and responsibility” while seeking a peaceful settlement in accordance with international law.

The comments followed remarks by Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s leadership, who rejected the UAE’s claims after they were raised at the UN General Assembly and maintained that the three islands belong to Iran. 

The UAE has repeatedly called for the dispute to be settled through direct negotiations with Iran or referral to the International Court of Justice. That position has also appeared in UAE diplomatic statements and joint communiqués with international partners. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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