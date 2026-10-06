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Anwar Gargash invokes Sadat’s October War strategy, says force can serve path to peace

UAE presidential adviser says strategic lesson from 1973 remains relevant to leaders today

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
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Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, marked the 53rd anniversary of the October 1973 War on Tuesday by highlighting late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat’s use of military force as an instrument of diplomacy when the ultimate objective was peace.

Gargash said Sadat understood that war was an extension of politics and that military power could serve as a negotiating tool when the goal was a peace that safeguarded rights and interests.

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“On the 53rd anniversary of the October War, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, may he rest in peace, affirmed that war is an extension of politics, and that force is a negotiating tool when the objective is a peace that preserves rights and interests,” Gargash wrote in a social media post.

He described the principle as a strategic axiom that Sadat employed early but which, he said, remained absent from the thinking of many leaders today.

Gargash's comments came as Egypt marked 53 years since the October 1973 War. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi commemorated the anniversary by laying wreaths at the Armed Forces Martyrs’ Memorial and at the tombs of Sadat and former President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

In an anniversary address, Al Sisi also drew a link between the 1973 war and the subsequent pursuit of peace, saying decades of conflict between Egypt and Israel eventually gave way to diplomacy and an end to hostilities.

Sadat led Egypt during the 1973 war and later pursued negotiations with Israel that culminated in the 1978 Camp David Accords and the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty in 1979.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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