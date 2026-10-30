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Philippine senator backs Lana Nusseibeh’s UN bid, explores UAE energy partnership

Solon highlighted UAE diplomat’s vision for conflict prevention, held talks with ADNOC

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Philippine senator Erwin Tulfo and UAE ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh
Philippine senator Erwin Tulfo and UAE ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh
Erwin Tulfo and WAM

Dubai: A senior Philippine senator has voiced support for UAE ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh’s candidacy for United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, while also pursuing closer energy cooperation between the Philippines and the UAE.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, vice chairman of the Philippine senate committee on foreign relations, has described Nusseibeh as a “strong candidate” for the UN’s top diplomatic post, citing her extensive diplomatic experience and commitment to addressing international conflicts.

In a statement supporting her candidacy, Tulfo has highlighted her vision for a more effective UN, with a focus on preventing conflicts before they escalate, strengthening humanitarian responses, and reforming the organisation to prioritise essential tasks and deliver tangible results.

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UAE-Philippines ties highlighted

Tulfo has noted that Nusseibeh’s priorities have reflected the spirit of international solidarity that has long characterised relations between the UAE and the Philippines.

He has pointed to the UAE’s humanitarian assistance to the Philippines following natural disasters and its support for nearly one million Filipinos living in the Emirates.

“I maintain that effective global leadership must be measured not only by the ability to resolve conflicts, but also by its impact on the lives of the people,” stated Tulfo.

Tulfo holds talks with ADNOC

In a separate development highlighting growing UAE-Philippines cooperation, Tulfo has visited the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) headquarters in Abu Dhabi on October 29 to explore a potential partnership for establishing strategic petroleum reserves in the Philippines.

Tulfo, who chairs the Philippine senate committee on energy, has held consultations with ADNOC chairman Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

The meeting has also been attended by Philippine ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver and Philippine special envoy to the UAE Kathryna Pimentel.

The discussions have focused on the possibility of working with ADNOC to help the Philippines develop strategic petroleum reserves as part of efforts to strengthen its energy security.

Focus on energy security

The latest engagement has followed an earlier meeting with ADNOC officials on October 8, which was also attended by Philippine senate president Sherwin Gatchalian.

Strategic petroleum reserves are government-held stockpiles of oil designed to help countries manage supply disruptions and respond to emergencies affecting energy markets.

“The senate energy panel chairman’s continued engagement with the UAE is a testament to his unwavering commitment to making the Philippines energy sufficient and no longer dependent on external events regarding oil supply,” said Tulfo.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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