Ishaq Dar stresses UN's role in peace, development and human rights during meeting
Dubai: UAE diplomat Lana Nusseibeh, a candidate for the position of United Nations Secretary-General, met Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar for talks on the role of the UN in global affairs.
During the meeting, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's longstanding support for the United Nations and its commitment to multilateralism.
He stressed the importance of upholding the principles of the UN Charter, respecting international law and international treaties, particularly the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.
Dar also expressed hope that the next UN Secretary-General would strengthen the organisation's role in promoting peace and security, development and human rights in an effective and balanced manner.
The meeting was announced by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on X.